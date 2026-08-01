GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Israeli strikes kill two in Gaza, destroy medicine storage warehouses - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Israeli strikes kill two in Gaza, destroy medicine storage warehouses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Conflict Middle East healthcare International Law

Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill Two and Destroy Vital Medicine Warehouses

Overview of Recent Israeli Military Actions in Gaza

By Mahmoud Issa and Alexander Cornwell

Fatal Strikes and Targeted Warehouses

Deir al-Balah, GAZA/TEL AVIV, July 28 (Reuters) - Israel's military on Saturday killed two Palestinians in Gaza and destroyed two warehouses near a hospital that stored medicine in separate strikes, amid uncertainty over whether Israel has accepted a deal reached with Hamas over the group's disarmament.

Details of the Air Strikes

Palestinian health officials said two Palestinians were killed in the Sheikh Radwan area of Gaza City in central Gaza in an Israeli air strike. The military said those targeted were Hamas militants but declined to provide further details.

In an earlier incident, an Israeli air strike destroyed two warehouses that were used to store medicine by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in southern Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

The military had no immediate comment on the strike.

Impact on Medical Facilities and Supplies

Two other warehouses storing medicine and the hospital's outpatient clinic were damaged in the strike. There were no immediate reports of any injuries. The hospital said the warehouses had stored essential medical supplies used to treat kidney failure patients undergoing dialysis, along with other materials like gauze used in wound care and routine treatment.

"The Israeli occupation has committed a heinous crime," Khalil al-Daqran, a doctor at the hospital, said of the strike.

"In the middle of the night, (the military) targeted a warehouse containing medical supplies for the hospital, and the occupation completely destroyed it," he told Reuters.

Witnesses said the military had issued an evacuation warning for the area before carrying out the strike.

International Law and Civilian Impact

Hospitals and other civilian sites are protected under international humanitarian law, although that protection can be lost if they are used for military purposes. Israel's military says Hamas and other armed groups operate from within civilian areas and facilities.

Fatima Sharab, a displaced Palestinian sheltering in a camp near the warehouses, said many people requiring medical care had been sheltering in the area to be close to the hospital.

"The strike hit, then we went back to the camp — there was no camp," she said.

Broader Context and Political Developments

Ongoing Strikes and Civilian Casualties

Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Gaza since agreeing last October to a U.S.-mediated ceasefire, killing 1,222 Palestinians in the past nine months. Palestinian health officials say most of those killed have been civilians, including women and children. Hamas rarely announces its casualties.

Ceasefire Efforts and Political Reactions

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to announce a breakthrough in his plan to end the war, which both Israel and Hamas agreed to last year and which started with the ceasefire. 

Trump said that Hamas, which ruled Gaza for nearly two decades before carrying out the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war, had agreed to lay down its weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is yet to comment publicly, while his National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called the agreement unacceptable and said that Israel must continue to carry out its policy of assassinating Hamas leaders.

Trump's Board of Peace and the Roadmap for Gaza

Trump's Board of Peace, appointed to implement his plan for ending the Gaza war, released a roadmap on Thursday outlining the final steps for carrying out the initiative. The document states that Israel will cease military operations as part of its commitment to Trump's 20-point plan, which it signed last year.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Two Palestinians were killed—Israel called them militants—in a strike on Sheikh Radwan, Gaza City, while separate strikes near Deir al‑Balah destroyed two medical supply warehouses and damaged others used by the hospital’s dialysis and wound‑care patients.
  • Hospitals and humanitarian infrastructure are protected under international law unless used for military purposes; Israel says militant groups operate within civilian areas.
  • These strikes arrive amid uncertainty over implementation of President Trump’s 20‑point Gaza peace plan and a 'historic' disarmament agreement announced by his Board of Peace, with Israeli leadership yet to comment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the recent Israeli strike in Gaza?
Israeli military killed two Palestinians and destroyed two medicine storage warehouses near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza.
Were any hospitals affected by the strikes?
Yes, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital's medicine storage warehouses were destroyed and its outpatient clinic was damaged.
Did the military issue an evacuation warning before the strike?
Witnesses reported that the military had issued an evacuation warning for the area before striking.
What is the status of the disarmament deal between Israel and Hamas?
There is uncertainty over whether Israel has accepted a deal reached with Hamas regarding the group's disarmament.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Rosatom says its civilian vessel sank in Black Sea after Ukrainian drone attack, all crew survived

Rosatom says its civilian vessel sank in Black Sea after Ukrainian drone attack, all crew survived

Image for Wildfires rage in Greece as firefighters continue battle in France and Spain

Wildfires rage in Greece as firefighters continue battle in France and Spain

Image for Lithuanian embassy in Kyiv damaged in Russian missile attack

Lithuanian embassy in Kyiv damaged in Russian missile attack

Image for Latvia closes border with Belarus, interior minister says

Latvia closes border with Belarus, interior minister says

Image for Magnitude 4.7 quake strikes near Italy's Naples, causing outages and damage

Magnitude 4.7 quake strikes near Italy's Naples, causing outages and damage

Image for Israeli military cracks down on West Bank village as settlers march in

Israeli military cracks down on West Bank village as settlers march in

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Romania expands bear cull, critics say enforcement gaps persist
Romania expands bear cull, critics say enforcement gaps persist
Image for Crimean families queue for hot meals as Ukraine hits power supply
Crimean families queue for hot meals as Ukraine hits power supply
Image for Hungary's Paks nuclear plant could be powered down this weekend, PM says
Hungary's Paks nuclear plant could be powered down this weekend, PM says
Image for 'Le camping', an egalitarian symbol of French summers, faces a fiery future
'Le camping', an egalitarian symbol of French summers, faces a fiery future
Image for Sam Fender and Olivia Dean duet becomes longest-running top single in UK
Sam Fender and Olivia Dean duet becomes longest-running top single in UK
Image for Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta
Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta
Image for Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement
Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement
Image for Italy suspends EU Schengen free-travel pact with Spain over Ceuta crisis
Italy suspends EU Schengen free-travel pact with Spain over Ceuta crisis
Image for Poland summons Russian ambassador after missile incident
Poland summons Russian ambassador after missile incident
Image for Moscow court orders arrest of slain Putin critic Boris Nemtsov's daughter
Moscow court orders arrest of slain Putin critic Boris Nemtsov's daughter
Image for Europe's shrinking rivers curb power output, transport and company earnings
Europe's shrinking rivers curb power output, transport and company earnings
Image for Israel must approve Trump agreement before Hamas will implement, says Hamas official
Israel must approve Trump agreement before Hamas will implement, says Hamas official
View All Headlines Posts