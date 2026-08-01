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Hungary's Paks nuclear plant could be powered down this weekend, PM says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary's Paks nuclear plant could be powered down this weekend, PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 1, 2026

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Energy Europe Power Supply infrastructure

Hungary’s Paks Nuclear Plant May Shut Down Amid Record-Low Danube Water Levels

Potential Shutdown and Its Implications

BUDAPEST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant, which generates nearly half of the country's electricity, could be powered down as soon as this weekend due to record-low water levels on the Danube River, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Saturday.

Reduced Output and Operational Challenges

Paks' four Russian-made reactors are operating at just a quarter of their combined 2-gigawatt capacity and were expected to be powered down completely for the first time in 44 years next week amid a further projected decline in water levels.

Impact on Cooling Systems and Economy

Water from the Danube is used to cool the facility and falls in water levels amid a lack of rain have also created disruptions in shipping and tourism. The cuts could also hit the wider economy, which grew less than forecast in the second quarter.

Government Response and Emergency Measures

"The Danube's water level has declined further," Magyar said in a Facebook video. "Therefore, engineers at the Paks plant have implemented another round of output reductions overnight."

"A complete shutdown could take place earlier, as soon as this weekend."

Power Demand Reductions

He said the government would issue a decree seeking voluntary power demand cuts from large users on top of some 240 MW already committed and apply sanctions if these reductions are not met.

Mandatory Reductions and Grid Management

Depending on power production and import levels, the decree will also enable grid operator MAVIR to seek mandatory reductions in power consumption from big users and temporarily cut certain large consumers off the grid, if needed.

"Households will be the last in the chain of restrictions," Magyar said.

Additional Measures to Ease Grid Load

While 400 MW of power output lost due to a malfunction at Hungary's largest gas-fired power plant in Szazhalombatta could be restored on Sunday, additional measures were needed to ease the load on the power grid, he said.

As of Monday, rail cargo services will be stopped between 1500 GMT and 2000 GMT to reduce power demand. The government will also order public sector staff to work from home for the first three days of next week and ask companies to follow suit wherever possible.

Other Restrictions and Conservation Efforts

Floodlights on Hungarian public buildings and non-essential lighting will also be switched off, Magyar said, adding that record-low water levels have also triggered water consumption restrictions in the worst-hit areas.

"Each drop of water counts," he said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Danube water levels at Paks hit a record low of −106 cm, forcing output reductions and raising the risk of a full shutdown this weekend (atomeromu.mvm.hu)
  • Paks reactors are already operating at ~25% capacity amid cooling constraints, and PM Magyar warns the plant could halt completely for the first time in 44 years (apnews.com)
  • The government is enforcing voluntary and mandatory power cuts, stopping rail freight, ordering remote working, and dimming public lighting to manage demand and maintain grid stability (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might the Paks nuclear plant shut down this weekend?
Record-low water levels on the Danube River, which is used to cool the facility, may force the Paks nuclear plant to shut down as soon as this weekend.
What proportion of Hungary's electricity does the Paks plant supply?
The Paks nuclear power plant generates nearly half of Hungary’s electricity.
What measures is the Hungarian government taking to address the power shortfall?
The government will seek voluntary and possibly mandatory power demand cuts from large users, suspend some rail cargo services, and ask public sector employees to work from home.
How long has it been since the Paks nuclear plant was last fully powered down?
If the shutdown happens, it will be the first time in 44 years that the Paks plant is completely powered down.
Which other sectors are affected by the low Danube water levels?
In addition to energy, low water levels have disrupted shipping, tourism, and triggered water consumption restrictions in some areas.

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