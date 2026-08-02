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Ukrainian drone kills one child, injures two in playground in Russia's Belgorod region

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 2, 2026

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Ukrainian Drone Kills One Child, Injures Two in Playground in Belgorod

Details of the Drone Strike and Its Aftermath

Incident Overview

Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone strike killed one child and injured two others on Sunday in a playground in the Russian border region of Belgorod, the acting regional governor said, with a top Russian rights official denouncing the incident as an "inhumane terrorist act".

Location and Immediate Impact

Belgorod Governor Alexander Shavayev, in a message posted on Telegram, said the drone hit an area adjacent to the playground in the village of Printsevka, near the Ukrainian border.

Casualties and Medical Response

Medics were unable to save a 13-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries, Shavayev said. Two girls, ages 7 and 9, were being treated in hospital.

Official Reactions

Russian Officials' Statements

Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights, was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that the strike near the playground was "another inhumane terrorist act by the Kyiv regime".

International Criminal Court Actions

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Lvova-Belova and for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the alleged war crime of unlawfully deporting children from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.

Russia rejects the allegations.

Ukrainian Response

There was no immediate response from Ukraine's Defence Ministry to a request for comment on the latest incident.

Previous Incidents Involving Children

Other Strikes Near Playgrounds

There have been other strikes near playgrounds that killed children in the conflict that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Kryvyi Rih Missile Strike

In April 2025, a Russian missile strike on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's home city of Kryvyi Rih in southeastern Ukraine sprayed shrapnel across a dense residential area, including a playground, killing 11 adults and nine children.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Bogdan Kochubey; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • The strike took place in the village of Printsevka, near the Ukraine border, and struck an area adjacent to a playground, killing one child and injuring two others, according to Acting Governor Shavayev (investing.com).
  • Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova‑Belova, condemned the incident as an “inhumane terrorist act by the Kyiv regime,” highlighting the sensitive role she plays amid an ICC arrest warrant issued in March 2023 accusing her of war crimes related to the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children (en.wikipedia.org).
  • This incident is part of a broader pattern: Belgorod has previously been hit by Ukrainian drone or missile attacks affecting civilians—including children—and similar deadly playground strikes have occurred in Ukraine, such as the April 2025 Kryvyi Rih missile incident that killed multiple children on a playground (uk.news.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Ukrainian drone strike in Belgorod?
A Ukrainian drone hit a playground in Russia's Belgorod region, killing one child and injuring two others.
Who confirmed the casualties from the drone strike?
Belgorod Governor Alexander Shavayev confirmed the casualties, stating that a 13-year-old girl died and two girls were hospitalized.
What was the reaction from Russian officials?
Russia's commissioner for children's rights called the strike an 'inhumane terrorist act' and condemned the event.
Has Ukraine commented on the incident?
There was no immediate response from Ukraine's Defence Ministry to requests for comment regarding the drone strike.
Are there precedents of similar attacks involving children in this conflict?
Yes, other strikes in the ongoing conflict have killed children, including an incident in Kryvyi Rih where a Russian missile killed several children in a playground.

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