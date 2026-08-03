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Taiwan minister says close ties with U.S. Pacific Command boost defence readiness - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Taiwan minister says close ties with U.S. Pacific Command boost defence readiness

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Defense Geopolitics U.S.-Taiwan Relations

Taiwan Deepens U.S. Pacific Command Cooperation to Boost Defence Readiness

Strengthening Taiwan-U.S. Military Relations

By Yimou Lee

Enhanced Military Exchanges with U.S. Pacific Command

TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's cooperation with the United States may be closer than many imagine, the island's Defence Minister Wellington Koo said on Friday, as it strives to deepen military exchanges with the U.S. Pacific Command to boost defence capabilities.

The command helps maintain peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, Koo said, and it views Taiwan as occupying a key position in the first island chain that stretches from Japan through Taiwan and the Philippines.

Statements from Defence Minister Wellington Koo

"Our cooperation with the United States may be far closer than many people imagine," Koo said in an interview with a small group of reporters, as he voiced gratitude for Washington's support.

"We continue to enhance our defensive combat capabilities through military exchanges and cooperation with the Pacific Command at all levels."

Such efforts have helped Taiwan boost its defensive combat capabilities through military exchanges, he said.

U.S. as Taiwan's Key International Backer

Strategic Importance of U.S. Support

MOST IMPORTANT INTERNATIONAL BACKER

The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties.

China's Response to Taiwan-U.S. Cooperation

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the island's rejection of the sovereignty claim, has repeatedly denounced military exchanges between Taipei and Washington.

China has stepped up military pressure around Taiwan, including coast guard operations off its Pacific coast, an area Taiwan sees as vital for wartime supplies from allies.

The effort has spurred drills by Taipei simulating Chinese escalation, including the prospect of a blockade.

Risks and Challenges of a Chinese Blockade

Koo said a Chinese blockade of Taiwan would carry major risks for Beijing, which relies on external trade and the importance of its ports to global shipping.

"In fact, a maritime blockade would pose an even greater challenge for China," Koo said, as it would have a severe impact at a time when the Chinese economy faces difficulties, and was likely to unleash heavy international sanctions.

China would also have to weigh the domestic political risks of any blockade for President Xi Jinping, Koo added.

"Under such circumstances, whether China's regime could remain stable and whether Xi Jinping's rule could be secured would be a very, very big challenge," Koo said.

"I believe Xi Jinping must consider this."

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Taiwan and U.S. Indo‑Pacific Command are deepening multilevel military exchanges to strengthen defence readiness and interoperability. (mnd.gov.tw)
  • Taiwan is strategically positioned in the first island chain—from Japan through Taiwan to the Philippines—making U.S. defence cooperation vital to Indo‑Pacific stability. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • A Chinese blockade of Taiwan would severely disrupt global trade—potentially cutting 20% of maritime cargo—and threaten China’s economic stability and Xi Jinping’s political standing. (chathamhouse.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Taiwan cooperating with the U.S. Pacific Command?
Taiwan is deepening military exchanges and cooperation at all levels with the U.S. Pacific Command to enhance its defensive combat capabilities.
Why does Taiwan view U.S. support as important?
The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.
What risks does China face with a potential blockade of Taiwan?
A blockade could impact China's global trade, trigger international sanctions, and pose domestic political risks for Xi Jinping's regime.
How does China respond to Taiwan-U.S. military exchanges?
China has repeatedly denounced the exchanges and stepped up military and coast guard operations near Taiwan.
What is the significance of Taiwan's position in the Indo-Pacific?
Taiwan occupies a key position in the first island chain, making it strategically important for regional peace and security.

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