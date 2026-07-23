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Byzantine gold objects help archaeologists uncover past of ship wrecked off Croatia - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Byzantine gold objects help archaeologists uncover past of ship wrecked off Croatia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Archaeology History Mediterranean Byzantine Empire Croatia

Byzantine Gold Find Unlocks Secrets of Shipwreck off Croatia’s Coast

Discovery and Significance of the Byzantine-Era Shipwreck

By Antonio Bronic

Unearthing the Wreckage

MLJET, Croatia, July 23 (Reuters) - A Byzantine-era ship discovered more than a decade ago on the seabed off Croatia's southern coast was probably carrying a high-ranking person and his entourage, judging by the gold jewellery found in the wreckage, according to archaeologists.

Years-Long Underwater Excavation

Announcing for the first time on Thursday the results of their years-long underwater excavation, they said the shipwreck could be dated to the 7th or 8th century and that the artefacts on board indicated that this was no ordinary merchant vessel.

Treasure Trove: Gold and Jewels

These included gold coins dating to the Heraclius dynasty of four emperors, buckles decorated with rubies, emeralds and pearls, and a golden signet ring with a picture of the emperor "that certainly wouldn't be worn by just anyone", Pavle Dugonjic, head of the Department of Underwater Archaeology at the Croatian Conservation Institute, told Reuters.

His team, equipped with diving gear, has spent the past decade slowly uncovering the history of the ship, whose wreckage lies near the Adriatic island of Mljet.

Historical Context and Importance

"This is an impressive amount of gold, the largest ever found on a shipwreck in the entire Mediterranean," said Igor Miholjek, the head of research at the Croatian Conservation Institute. "It weighs over 600 grams when weighed after cleaning and restoration."

The Byzantine Empire — successor to the Roman Empire and centred on Constantinople, now Istanbul in Turkey — once dominated the eastern Mediterranean but by the early 8th century was mired in turmoil and was losing territory.

Expert Perspectives

"For me, it's the most important shipwreck of its period," said Justin Leidwanger, professor of archaeology at Stanford University. 

Insights into the End of an Era

"If you're studying the end of the late Roman Empire and the transformation into the medieval world, this is a critical site for us to understand and to gain insights into how the Mediterranean was held together by its sea routes, how it fragmented, how the empire fell apart."

(Reporting by Antonio Bronic, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The wreck, dated to the 7th or early 8th century, contained over 600 g of gold jewellery—including buckles with rubies, emeralds, pearls, and an imperial signet ring—indicating a passenger of elite status (nationalgeographic.com).
  • Gold coins featuring four emperors of the Heraclian dynasty helped date the ship and underscore its extraordinary value (croatiaweek.com).
  • The find is hailed as one of the most significant Byzantine-period underwater archaeological discoveries in the Mediterranean, offering insights into elite travel, political networks, and the late antique maritime world (croatiaweek.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was found in the Byzantine shipwreck off Croatia?
Archaeologists discovered gold jewellery, coins, and a signet ring among other artifacts in the shipwreck near Mljet, Croatia.
How old is the shipwreck discovered near Mljet?
The shipwreck has been dated to the 7th or 8th century, during the Byzantine era.
Why do experts believe the ship carried a high-ranking person?
The presence of gold coins, imperial jewellery, and ornate artifacts suggests the ship transported a high-ranking individual and entourage.
What is significant about the amount of gold found in the shipwreck?
Over 600 grams of gold, the largest ever found on a Mediterranean shipwreck, was recovered.
How does the shipwreck contribute to understanding the Byzantine Empire?
This shipwreck offers vital insights into Mediterranean trade and society during the decline of the Byzantine era.

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