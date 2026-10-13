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Market turns cold on luxury after LVMH's China letdown - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Market turns cold on luxury after LVMH's China letdown

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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LVMH's China Letdown Signals Extended Slowdown for Global Luxury Market

Luxury Market Faces Prolonged Challenges Amid Weak Chinese Demand

Oct 13 (Reuters) - LVMH's weaker-than-expected quarterly fashion and leather goods sales, hit by a deterioration in Chinese consumer demand for its flagship Louis Vuitton brand, have raised fresh doubts about the luxury industry's recovery prospects.

Analyst Reactions and Market Impact

Four sell-side analysts have cut their target price on LVMH shares by an average 9% following the results, the first quarterly report by a major sector player, expecting the miss to also signal weak performance at some of its competitors.

LVMH shares were down 1.5% by 0730 GMT. Its peers Hermes, Kering and Richemont were down by a similar degree.

Market Value Declines Across Leading Luxury Groups

Europe's leading luxury groups, mired in a three-year slowdown, have lost around €330 billion in market value since the start of the year, with LVMH alone shedding roughly 40%.

JPMorgan's Perspective on Chinese Consumer Trends

"Despite the recent share price weakness, we expect some further pressure on the space as a whole today, with confirmation that the Chinese cluster seems to have taken a material (and bigger than feared) step down", JPMorgan analysts said in a note to clients.

Outlook for Recovery and Division Performance

RECOVERY TO TAKE TIME, CFO SAYS

LVMH on Monday posted a 5% drop in organic sales at its fashion and leather goods division, which generates nearly half of group revenue, missing expectations in a Visible Alpha consensus for a 1.8% decline.

The group said a "less buoyant environment" in China impacted its revenues, contributing to 1% organic sales growth overall, excluding currency swings, to €18.5 billion ($20.68 billion), below expectations for 1.3% growth.

Comments from LVMH's CFO

Asked about Louis Vuitton's recovery prospects in a call with analysts, the group's Chief Financial Officer Cecile Cabanis said: "It takes a bit of time, but I don't think there are a lot of shortcuts here".

Performance of Watches and Jewellery Division

Adding to investor concerns, growth in LVMH's watches and jewellery division, home to brands including Bulgari and Tiffany, slowed to 6% from 9% in the first half of the year, marking a changing trend in one of luxury's few bright spots.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8947 euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Paris and Jakob Van Calster; Editing by Anna Pruchnicka and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Fashion & leather goods—the key revenue driver—missed expectations with a 5% organic sales decline versus a 1.8% forecast, hitting LVMH’s outlook hard.
  • Luxury sector peers such as Hermès, Kering and Richemont also tumbled, exacerbating a €330 billion loss in European luxury market value; LVMH alone shed roughly 40%.
  • Analysts like RBC and Bernstein have cut LVMH target prices by around 9%, citing China demand weakness, tourism headwinds and broader macro risks.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did LVMH's sales decline in the last quarter?
LVMH's sales dropped due to weaker consumer demand in China, notably impacting its Louis Vuitton brand.
How have LVMH's competitors been affected?
Luxury peers like Hermes, Kering, and Richemont also saw share price declines following LVMH's results.
What is the outlook for the luxury market's recovery?
Analysts and LVMH's CFO suggest the recovery will take time, especially as Chinese consumer demand remains subdued.
How much market value have Europe's leading luxury groups lost this year?
They have lost around €330 billion in market value since the start of the year, with LVMH dropping about 40%.
Which LVMH divisions saw slower growth?
LVMH's fashion and leather goods saw a 5% sales drop, while watches and jewellery slowed from 9% to 6% growth.

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