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Kingfisher names Sebastian Gundel as new CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kingfisher names Sebastian Gundel as new CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Kingfisher Names Sebastian Gundel as New Chief Executive Officer from 2027

Leadership Transition at Kingfisher

Appointment of Sebastian Gundel

Oct 13 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher on Tuesday named Sebastian Gundel as CEO from February 1, 2027, to replace Thierry Garnier who is stepping down at the end of this year.  

Background on the Transition

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Sebastian Gundel brings extensive leadership experience from OBI Group Holding, where he has served as CEO since 2022 and previously held senior roles including Chief Customer & Digital Officer (contactout.com).
  • Thierry Garnier, who joined Kingfisher as CEO in September 2019, announced his resignation in May 2026 and will remain until the end of the year to help ensure a smooth leadership transition (investegate.co.uk).
  • The change aligns with Kingfisher’s strategic focus on strengthening digital and operational capabilities amid broader home‑improvement retail trends across Europe (kingfisher.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been named the new CEO of Kingfisher?
Sebastian Gundel has been named the new CEO of Kingfisher.
When will Sebastian Gundel become CEO of Kingfisher?
Sebastian Gundel will become CEO starting February 1, 2027.
Who is Sebastian Gundel replacing as CEO at Kingfisher?
Sebastian Gundel is replacing Thierry Garnier as CEO of Kingfisher.
When is Thierry Garnier stepping down as Kingfisher’s CEO?
Thierry Garnier is stepping down as CEO at the end of the year.

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