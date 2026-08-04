HSBC Posts 23% First-Half Profit Jump Fueled by Wealth Management Gains
HSBC's First-Half Financial Performance Overview
Profit Surge Driven by Key Revenue Streams
Net Interest Income and Wealth Management
HONG KONG/LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings reported a 23% first-half profit surge on Tuesday, as rising net interest income and revenue from wealth management pushed up fee income on robust money and deal flows.
Pretax Profit Figures and Analyst Comparisons
Europe's largest bank posted a pretax profit of $19.5 billion for the first six months of this year, versus $15.8 billion a year earlier. That compared with the $18.9 billion average of broker estimates compiled by HSBC.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)