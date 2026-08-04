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HSBC's first-half profit jumps 23% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

HSBC's first-half profit jumps 23%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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HSBC Posts 23% First-Half Profit Jump Fueled by Wealth Management Gains

HSBC's First-Half Financial Performance Overview

Profit Surge Driven by Key Revenue Streams

Net Interest Income and Wealth Management

HONG KONG/LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings reported a 23% first-half profit surge on Tuesday, as rising net interest income and revenue from wealth management pushed up fee income on robust money and deal flows.

Pretax Profit Figures and Analyst Comparisons

Europe's largest bank posted a pretax profit of $19.5 billion for the first six months of this year, versus $15.8 billion a year earlier. That compared with the $18.9 billion average of broker estimates compiled by HSBC.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Pretax profit of $19.5 billion in H1 2026, up 23 % from $15.8 billion in H1 2025, beating consensus of $18.9 billion (investing.com).
  • Growth propelled by rising net interest income (due to deposit growth, structural hedge reinvestment and higher yields) and robust wealth‑management fee income (hsbc.com).
  • HSBC reaffirmed its medium‑term targets, including a return on tangible equity of 17 %‑plus for 2026–2028, raised its 2026 banking NII guidance to approx. $46 billion, and approved a first interim dividend of $0.10 per share (hsbc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much was HSBC's first-half profit in 2023?
HSBC reported a pretax first-half profit of $19.5 billion for 2023.
What contributed to HSBC's profit surge?
The profit surge was driven by rising net interest income and higher revenue from wealth management.
How does HSBC's profit compare to last year?
HSBC's first-half profit rose 23% compared to $15.8 billion a year earlier.
Was HSBC's profit higher than analyst estimates?
Yes, HSBC's profit was above the $18.9 billion broker estimates compiled by the bank.
Where was HSBC’s profit performance reported?
The results were reported from both Hong Kong and London.

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