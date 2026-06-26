Lufthansa rejects report on grounding jets

Background and Media Reports

Spiegel's Initial Report

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Lufthansa on Friday rejected a Spiegel report saying it was preparing to ground up to 40 aircraft because of a jet fuel shortage, a story the German magazine later withdrew after concluding it relied on outdated information.

Lufthansa's Response

A Lufthansa spokesperson told Reuters the airline could firmly deny the report and said it appeared to be based on an old recording of an internal event.

Spiegel's Correction

Spiegel sent a correction note, saying it was withdrawing the report because it had been based on outdated information.

Context of Previous Reports

March Report on Aircraft Grounding

In March, the outlet had reported that the German flagship carrier was considering grounding up to 40 aircraft due to the escalation in the conflict in the Middle East.

Global Airline Industry Impact

Airlines worldwide continue to track the impact of the war in Iran and disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Thomas Seythal; editing by Matthias Williams and Friederike Heine and Louise Heavens)