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Lufthansa preparing ground up to 40 jets due to fuel shortage, Spiegel reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lufthansa preparing ground up to 40 jets due to fuel shortage, Spiegel reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Lufthansa rejects report on grounding jets

Background and Media Reports

Spiegel's Initial Report

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Lufthansa on Friday rejected a Spiegel report saying it was preparing to ground up to 40 aircraft because of a jet fuel shortage, a story the German magazine later withdrew after concluding it relied on outdated information.

Lufthansa's Response

A Lufthansa spokesperson told Reuters the airline could firmly deny the report and said it appeared to be based on an old recording of an internal event.

Spiegel's Correction

Spiegel sent a correction note, saying it was withdrawing the report because it had been based on outdated information.

Context of Previous Reports

March Report on Aircraft Grounding

In March, the outlet had reported that the German flagship carrier was considering grounding up to 40 aircraft due to the escalation in the conflict in the Middle East. 

Global Airline Industry Impact

Airlines worldwide continue to track the impact of the war in Iran and disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Thomas Seythal; editing by Matthias Williams and Friederike Heine and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The grounding plan affects older, less fuel‑efficient models such as Airbus A340‑600s, Boeing 747‑400s and regional jets, and could cut capacity by up to 5 % in a severe scenario.
  • Fuel supplies at Lufthansa’s hubs are currently secure through June, but the airline is exploring options like technical refuelling stops and route adjustments to mitigate risks.
  • Lufthansa has already slashed 20,000 short‑haul flights through October and shut down its CityLine regional unit to conserve fuel amid unprecedented cost pressures, as its 2026 fuel bill is expected to be €1.7 billion higher than planned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lufthansa preparing to ground jets?
Lufthansa is preparing to ground up to 40 jets due to a shortage of jet fuel, as reported by Spiegel.
How many jets could be affected by Lufthansa's actions?
Up to 40 Lufthansa jets may be grounded as a result of the ongoing jet fuel shortage.
Who reported on Lufthansa's potential grounding of jets?
The report about Lufthansa preparing to ground jets due to fuel shortage was published by Spiegel.

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