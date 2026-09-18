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Finance

AI startup Mantic raises $25 million for superhuman forecasting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance Artificial Intelligence Startups Investing venture capital

Mantic Raises $25 Million to Lead AI-Powered Superhuman Forecasting

Mantic’s Breakthrough in AI Forecasting and Funding

By Jeffrey Dastin

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mantic, an artificial intelligence developer that beat humans in a recent contest for forecasting events, on Friday said it raised $25 million in seed funding.

Dominance in the Metaculus Cup

Results from the summer 2026 Metaculus Cup, an online forecasting tournament that wrapped up this month, showed the London-based startup had assigned probabilities to political, economic and cultural developments more accurately than human competitors.

Its high score and that of other AI entrants marked a first in which technology dominated the competition.

Seed Funding and Investors

Now, Radical Ventures has led Mantic's funding round at an undisclosed valuation, with backing by Microsoft's venture fund M12, the startup Thinking Machines Lab, Balderton Capital and others.

How Mantic’s AI Forecasting Works

In an interview, Mantic CEO Toby Shevlane said, "We're now upgrading the level at which humans can understand the future."

The way Mantic works is by specializing frontier AI models from other labs to be better at forecasting. It tests its predictive system on historical data, grades its performance, then improves it, said Shevlane, who co-founded Mantic with Ben Day in 2024.

Shevlane said his previous work as a research scientist at Alphabet's Google DeepMind sparked the idea because he needed help predicting global events relevant to AI.

Advantages Over Human Forecasters

In the Metaculus Cup, one advantage Mantic had over human forecasters was avoiding a herd mentality, Shevlane said. In one question, humans overwhelmingly bet that pop star Shakira's "Dai Dai" would not overtake "Waka Waka" on the Billboard Hot 100. That turned out to be wrong, but Mantic did not bet heavily on the consensus, Shevlane said.

Early in the tournament, Mantic also gave Abelardo De La Espriella about a 40% chance of winning Colombia's presidential election, compared with a roughly 30% consensus forecast, Shevlane said. De La Espriella ultimately won. Mantic went on to outperform every human contestant and all but one bot, called laertes, according to the results. 

Interest from Investors and Clients

Aaron Rosenberg, a partner at Radical Ventures who has joined Mantic's board, said the startup has drawn interest from companies and government agencies globally, some of which have already integrated its AI. Mantic declined to name its customers.

Hedge funds and trading firms were particularly eager for Mantic's forecasts, Rosenberg said. 

"If Mantic is superhuman as it is, they can make money off of that immediately," he said.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Mantic raised $25 million in a seed round led by Radical Ventures, with participation from M12, Thinking Machines Lab, Balderton Capital and others (mantic.com).
  • In the Summer 2026 Metaculus Cup, Mantic’s AI assigned probabilities more accurately than nearly all human forecasters, marking a first where AI dominated the competition (mantic.com).
  • Mantic’s approach—specializing frontier AI models, backtesting on historical data, and improving via calibration—helps avoid common pitfalls like herd mentality, as evidenced in its correct forecasts on unexpected outcomes such as Shakira’s 'Dai Dai' surpassing 'Waka Waka' and Colombia’s presidential race (mantic.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mantic and what does it do?
Mantic is a London-based AI developer specializing in forecasting political, economic, and cultural events more accurately than humans.
How did Mantic perform in the Metaculus Cup?
Mantic outperformed all human competitors and all but one bot in the Metaculus Cup forecasting tournament.
Who led Mantic’s $25 million funding round?
Radical Ventures led the $25 million seed funding round, with support from Microsoft M12 and others.

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