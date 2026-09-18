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EU ministers to discuss taxing windfall profits of energy companies as oil prices surge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU ministers to discuss taxing windfall profits of energy companies as oil prices surge   

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy policy

EU Debates Windfall Tax on Energy Firms as Oil and Gas Prices Climb Sharply

By Jan Strupczewski

EU Finance Ministers Consider Windfall Tax Amid Energy Price Surge

DUBLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers will discuss on Friday whether to impose an EU-wide windfall tax on energy companies benefiting from a surge in oil and gas prices following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with further talks expected in October.

Background: Trigger for the Windfall Tax Debate

The debate was triggered in late August when the finance ministers of Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Poland and Austria warned that consumers were facing one of the biggest oil supply shocks in decades, fuelling voter discontent over rising living costs. Parliamentary elections are due next year in France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Greece, Finland, Slovakia and Estonia.

Oil Prices and Market Reaction

Oil futures have climbed back above $100 a barrel, about 50% higher than before the Iran war, ​as escalating attacks across the Middle East threaten more supply routes. Derivatives markets suggest traders do not expect a near-term drop in prices.

Calls for Action from Member States

Arriving at a meeting of EU finance ministers in Dublin, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil called on the European Commission to propose ways to tax what he called excessive profits of oil companies.

Pressure on the European Commission

"The Commission has been very reserved on this issue, although several member states have been calling for models to be presented for a long time. This must happen by the next Ecofin (EU finance ministers) meeting in October at the latest, and today I will make that pressure clear again, also on behalf of the others," Klingbeil said.

Public Sentiment and Corporate Profits

"People in our countries can currently see how oil companies are exploiting the situation, overcharging people, and significantly increasing their profits. You can see that very clearly in their balance sheets .... If companies are overcharging in a situation like this, then we must pursue the matter consistently. That is my very clear expectation of the Commission: to present proposals now," he said.

Commission’s Position on Windfall Tax

But EU Economic Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said the Commission had no plans for now to propose an EU-wide taxing mechanism, saying that EU countries were in charge of their taxes and free to do as they liked.

Member States’ Autonomy

"We have been clear that, in a sense, that it is in the hands of member states. Member states can go ahead and take those decisions on taxing of windfall profits. And if necessary, the Commission side are certainly ready to engage in the discussions. At this stage, we are not putting forward an EU-wide proposal, but there is a possibility, certainly, for member states to proceed with this,” Dombrovskis said. 

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski. Additional reporting by Maria Martinez in Berlin and Padraic Halpin in Dublin. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Poland and Austria have jointly pressed for a windfall tax on energy firms benefiting from recent oil‑price shocks through a letter and during the Ecofin meeting (tagesschau.de).
  • German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil demanded the European Commission present options for taxing excessive energy profits by the October Ecofin meeting (onvista.de).
  • European Commission emphasizes that taxation remains a national competence; while ready to discuss, the Commission has no plans to propose an EU‑wide mechanism (commission.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are EU finance ministers discussing a windfall tax on energy companies?
EU ministers are considering a windfall tax because energy firms are making excessive profits from surging oil and gas prices following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
What triggered the debate on taxing windfall profits in the EU?
The debate began after finance ministers from several EU countries warned about consumer discontent from high energy prices, driven by recent geopolitical tensions.
Will the EU introduce a bloc-wide windfall tax on energy profits?
Currently, the European Commission does not plan to propose an EU-wide tax; individual member states can act independently to tax windfall profits.
How have oil prices changed following recent events in the Middle East?
Oil futures have climbed above $100 a barrel, about 50% higher than before the Iran war, due to escalating regional conflicts and supply concerns.
When might further discussions about the windfall tax take place?
Further talks among EU finance ministers are expected by the next Ecofin meeting scheduled in October.

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