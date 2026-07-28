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Drone attacks kill three, target bus in Russia's Belgorod region

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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headlines Conflict security Russia Ukraine

Belgorod Drone Attacks: Three Dead, 19 Injured in Strikes Targeting Bus

Details of the Drone Strikes and Aftermath

Casualties and Locations of the Attacks

July 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drone strikes killed three people on Tuesday in Russia's border region of Belgorod and 19 more were injured in an attack on a bus denounced by the Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

Regional authorities said a drone strike on a business in a village near the border killed two people. Another person was killed in an attack on a town outside the region's main city, also called Belgorod.

Incident in Shebekino

The bus came under fire in the town of Shebekino, near the Ukrainian border, and all but one of those injured were sent to hospital for treatment.

Russian Accusations Against Ukraine

Moscow has accused Ukraine of staging systematic attacks on buses in different Russian regions.

Official Statements

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the latest strike showed Ukraine was directing attacks on public transport "with a maniacal persistence, taking revenge on ordinary people for growing failures at the front."

Attacks in Occupied Donetsk and Previous Incidents

Russian-installed authorities in occupied parts of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region said five people were injured on Tuesday in what they said was a Ukrainian drone strike on a bus.

Russian authorities also blamed Ukraine for an attack last month on a bus carrying Belarusian children to a holiday site, which killed a woman and injured six children.

Ukrainian Response

Ukraine's military rejected the accusation as false.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • The Belgorod region has seen a sharp spike in drone strikes in recent months; prior incidents include deaths in May (one killed, three injured) and mid‑July (five killed in Shebekino) (investing.com)
  • Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of targeting civilian transport, including a June strike on a bus carrying Belarusian children—denied by Ukraine and called a possible Russian intelligence provocation by Ukraine’s SBU (investing.com)
  • Ukraine’s drone campaign is part of a broader strategy intensifying across western Russia—frequent attacks on energy, infrastructure and border regions including Belgorod—raising questions about Russia’s air‑defense capabilities (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many were killed in the Belgorod drone attacks?
Three people were killed in the Ukrainian drone strikes in the Belgorod region.
Where did the bus attack in Belgorod take place?
The bus attack occurred in the town of Shebekino, located near the Russia-Ukraine border.
How many people were injured in the Belgorod bus attack?
Nineteen people were injured in the attack on the bus, with most sent to hospital for treatment.
Who is accused of the Belgorod drone attacks?
Russian authorities have accused Ukrainian forces of conducting the drone strikes in the Belgorod region.
What has been the response from Russian officials?
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, claiming Ukraine targets public transport as retaliation for setbacks on the front.

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