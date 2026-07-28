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Ukrainian foreign minister says he warned Iranian counterpart against escalation, support for Russia - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian foreign minister says he warned Iranian counterpart against escalation, support for Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Geopolitics Diplomacy International Relations

Ukrainian FM Warns Iran: Cease Support for Russia and Avoid Escalation

Ukrainian-Iranian Diplomatic Tensions Amid Russia Conflict

July 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Tuesday he called his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi, following Iran's denunciation of a Ukrainian drone attack on one of its ships, warned him against escalation and told him to end all support for Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister's Statement

"I emphasised the necessity to refrain from any escalatory steps, as well as to end any support for Russia’s war against Ukraine. This war is illegal and it must end," Sybiha wrote on X of his conversation with Araqchi.

Iran confirmed the conversation had taken place.

Iran's Response to Ukrainian Actions

Araqchi said on Sunday that the Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, which killed one sailor and injured another, "cannot go unanswered".

Ukraine's Defensive Stance and Technology Development

In his comments, Sybiha said Ukraine's actions were "aimed solely at defending our country from Russian aggression and never intended to target civilian vessels or people".

In more than four years of conflict with Russia, Ukraine has faced barrages of Iranian-designed drones.

Kyiv has, over that time, developed technology to counter drone threats and has offered its assistance to Middle Eastern countries facing strikes launched this year by Tehran.

International Reactions and Cooperation

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, meanwhile, wrote on X that he had spoken to Sybiha and "discussed the challenges facing our nations, including the threat posed by Iran."

He said he looked forward to deepening cooperation with Ukraine.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Sybiha insisted Ukraine’s drone strike was defensive, targeting military-linked cargo and not intended to harm civilians.
  • Iran condemned the strike as aggression, saying it killed one sailor and cannot go unanswered, and summoned Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in protest.
  • The diplomatic call reflects growing tensions as Ukraine accuses Iran of aiding Russia with drones, while offering its drone‑interception help to Middle Eastern countries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Ukrainian Foreign Minister contact his Iranian counterpart?
He called to warn Iran against further escalation and to urge it to halt all support for Russia in the ongoing conflict.
What incident prompted the conversation between Ukraine and Iran?
Iran denounced a Ukrainian drone attack on one of its ships in the Caspian Sea, which resulted in casualties.
What stance did Ukraine express regarding the drone attack?
Ukraine stated that its actions aim solely to defend against Russian aggression, not to target civilian vessels or people.
How has Iran supported Russia in the Ukraine conflict?
Ukraine has faced barrages of Iranian-designed drones used by Russia during more than four years of conflict.
What is Ukraine offering to Middle Eastern countries affected by drone strikes?
Ukraine has developed counter-drone technology and offered its assistance to countries facing strikes from Iran.

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