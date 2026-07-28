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Russia says Romanian drone complaints are groundless - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Russia says Romanian drone complaints are groundless

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Geopolitics Defense Russia Romania Ukraine

Russia Denies Romania’s Drone Violation Claims, Vows Diplomatic Response

Russia and Romania Clash Over Airspace Violations

Moscow's Response to Romanian Accusations

July 28 (Reuters) - Moscow's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Romanian complaints that Russian drones have violated its airspace were groundless and vowed to respond to Bucharest's expulsion of a Russian diplomat.

Statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, writing on the ministry's website, said Romanian people would disagree with their government's accusations and call instead for "common sense" in adopting a stand on more than four years of war between Russia and Ukraine.

Zakharova's Critique of Romanian Leadership

"We reject these latest unfounded claims. The staged incidents and their propaganda coverage show the Romanian leadership's attempt to cover up the disastrous results of their irresponsible stance in support of the Kyiv regime," Zakharova wrote.

"No one should therefore be surprised that there is a growing demand for common sense in the local community when it comes to Ukraine and the antics of its leaders."

Romania, she said, would receive a "proper response" to its actions.

Romania's Actions and Recent Incidents

The foreign ministry in NATO-member Romania said on Monday it had expelled a diplomat at Russia's embassy after repeated violations of its airspace.

Romanian F-16 fighter jet pilots shot down three drones in as many days from Friday as Russia intensified attacks against neighbouring Ukraine.

Previous Drone Incident in Romania

In May, Romania said a Russian drone ​had crashed into an apartment block during an attack on neighbouring Ukraine, injuring a woman and child.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Moscow dismissed Romanian accusations of airspace incursions as unfounded and signaled retaliation following diplomatic expulsions. (apnews.com)
  • Romania shot down three drones in three days using F‑16 fighter jets, citing repeated breaches amid intensified drone attacks connected to the Ukraine war. (theguardian.com)
  • In May, a Russian drone crash-landed in Galați, Romania, hitting a residential block and injuring two people—triggering earlier diplomatic measures and NATO condemnation. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia say about Romanian claims of drone violations?
Russia called Romania's complaints of airspace violations by Russian drones groundless and denied any wrongdoing.
How did Romania respond to the alleged airspace violations?
Romania expelled a Russian diplomat after repeated drone-related airspace violations and shot down three drones over its territory.
What incidents involving drones have been reported in Romania?
Romanian officials reported shooting down three drones and a previous incident where a Russian drone crashed into an apartment block, injuring a woman and child.
How did Russia react to Romania's expulsion of a diplomat?
Russia vowed to respond to the expulsion and criticized Romania’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
What is the context of the dispute between Russia and Romania?
The dispute occurs amid ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with Romania, a NATO-member, supporting Ukraine and reporting multiple drone incursions.

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