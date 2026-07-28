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Ukrainian prosecutor to weigh criminal case against Belarus' leader Lukashenko - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian prosecutor to weigh criminal case against Belarus' leader Lukashenko

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Ukraine Weighs Criminal Proceedings Against Belarus President Lukashenko

Ukraine Considers Legal Action Against Lukashenko

By Mark Trevelyan

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office has asked Ukraine's top prosecutor to consider launching criminal proceedings against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to a letter made public on Tuesday.

Belarus's Role in Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, allowed Moscow to use Belarus as a launchpad for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Appeal from the Belarus Democratic Forum

The Ukrainian president's office said in the letter that it was responding to an appeal by an exiled opposition group, the Belarus Democratic Forum, which wrote to Zelenskiy in May asking Kyiv to prosecute Lukashenko for war crimes, genocide and "state terror".

Accusations of Complicity and Forced Transfers

The Forum accused him of complicity in Russia's war in Ukraine and in the forced transfer of at least 2,442 Ukrainian children to Belarus via a programme documented by the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab.

Lukashenko's administration did not respond to a request for comment. In 2023, he said Belarus had temporarily hosted some children from Ukraine to help them recover from trauma caused by the war.

Ukraine's Legal Response and International Implications

On Tuesday, Oleh Tatarov, a senior official in Zelenskiy's office, wrote to the Forum that the appeal had been forwarded to the prosecutor's office with a request to "take the appropriate response measures" if there were legal grounds to do so. His letter was published by the Forum.

Zelenskiy's office and the prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Potential Impact of Criminal Charges

While there is no current prospect of Lukashenko appearing before a Ukrainian court, any charges against him could be used by Kyiv and the Belarusian opposition as an argument for the West to keep up pressure on him — even as he negotiates with the administration of President Donald Trump to get more U.S. sanctions lifted in return for freeing political prisoners.

Zelenskiy's Harder Line Towards Lukashenko

ZELENSKIY TAKES HARDER LINE TOWARDS LUKASHENKO

Zelenskiy has taken a more assertive stance towards Lukashenko in recent weeks, including issuing him an ultimatum last month to remove signal relay stations that Kyiv said were helping Russian drones to hit Ukraine.

Lukashenko's Position on the War

Lukashenko this month reiterated that he would not send his army to fight in the war, telling officers and military graduates: "Nobody is going to send you into this bloodbath."

But he has supported Putin in other ways, including by allowing Moscow to place tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus and to use its military bases and training grounds.

Reactions from the Belarus Democratic Forum

Dmitry Bolkunets, secretary general of the Belarus Democratic Forum, said a prosecution of the president would "significantly increase the personal legal and security risks faced by Lukashenko" and would be an act of historical justice.

"It could have a profound impact inside Belarus, because Lukashenko would take it very personally and be deeply concerned about the consequences," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan in London; additional reporting by Kyiv buro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy’s office asked the prosecutor general to assess criminal charges against Lukashenko over war crimes, genocide and state terror, based on a May appeal from the exiled Belarus Democratic Forum (medicine.yale.edu).
  • Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab has documented that at least 2,442 Ukrainian children aged 6–17 were transferred to Belarus under Lukashenko’s coordination, possibly amounting to genocide or forced state relocation (medicine.yale.edu).
  • Belarus has hosted Russian military infrastructure, including tactical nuclear weapons and relay stations used to launch drone and missile strikes on Ukraine—a factor underpinning the case against Lukashenko (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ukraine considering a criminal case against Lukashenko?
Ukraine may prosecute Belarus' President Lukashenko for alleged war crimes, genocide, and complicity in Russia's invasion, following an appeal by the Belarus Democratic Forum.
What crimes is Lukashenko accused of?
Lukashenko is accused of war crimes, genocide, state terror, and the forced transfer of at least 2,442 Ukrainian children to Belarus.
Who requested Ukraine to pursue charges against Lukashenko?
The exiled opposition group Belarus Democratic Forum requested President Zelenskiy's office to consider charges.
Has Lukashenko responded to the accusations?
Lukashenko's administration did not respond to requests for comment, but he previously claimed the children were hosted to recover from war trauma.
What could be the impact of Ukraine pressing charges?
While Lukashenko is unlikely to appear before a Ukrainian court, any charges could increase international pressure on him and pose legal and security risks.

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