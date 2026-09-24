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Finnair adapts pilot training for daily GPS interference in Baltic - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Finnair adapts pilot training for daily GPS interference in Baltic

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Aviation security

Finnair Trains Pilots for Growing Daily GPS Signal Interference in the Baltic

Finnair's Response to GPS Interference Challenges

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

Adapting Pilot Training and Operations

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Finnair has adapted its pilot training and operations to deal with daily GPS interference in the Baltic region, a growing challenge that is drawing interest from airlines elsewhere, CEO Turkka Kuusisto told Reuters on Thursday.

Focus on Airspace Safety

"Our pilots are first and foremost trained to operate in an airspace where we face GPS interference, because that's a daily issue," Kuusisto told Reuters in an interview.

Regional Security and Flight Rerouting

European airlines operating near NATO's eastern flank face growing security challenges as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year. Finnair has stopped flying over Russia and Belarus, rerouting its flights and increasing exposure to a Baltic region that has become a hotspot for electronic warfare.

Intensified Interference in the Baltic

Interference across the Baltic region has intensified sharply this year. Poland's Communications Institute said in August that GPS and other satellite navigation signals along Poland's Baltic coast were disrupted on most days during the summer.

Impact on Flight Operations

In 2024, Finnair was forced to suspend flights to Tartu in eastern Estonia for about a month after GPS interference in the area prevented its aircraft from conducting safe approaches.

Industry Perspective and International Interest

While modern aircraft can continue operating safely using multiple backup navigation systems, Kuusisto said the scale of interference had expanded markedly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, especially over the Baltic Sea.

Global Airline Reactions

"When I spoke with some of the CEOs who are not that active in Europe, they don't face it in North America or Australia," Kuusisto said. "They are to some extent a bit surprised that it is a daily burden, but when they learn that we can also operate and our pilots have been trained, they're actually quite interested."

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by)

Key Takeaways

  • Finnair faces daily GPS disruptions across eastern Baltic airspace and has re-trained pilots accordingly, recognizing this as a persistent operational challenge rather than a rare anomaly
  • The airline suspended its Helsinki–Tartu route in April–May 2024 after two forced returns, prompting emergency upgrades like ILS at Tartu to restore service
  • GPS jamming—attributed to Russian electronic-warfare activity—has intensified markedly since 2023, affecting airlines, maritime traffic, and prompting NATO and EU-level responses

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Finnair adapted its pilot training?
Finnair adapted pilot training due to daily GPS interference in the Baltic region, ensuring pilots can operate safely amid navigation challenges.
What regions are affected by increased GPS interference?
The Baltic region, including areas near Poland, Estonia, and NATO's eastern flank, faces intensified GPS signal disruption.
How has Finnair responded operationally to GPS interference?
Finnair rerouted flights to avoid Russian and Belarusian airspace and trained pilots to manage without reliable GPS due to frequent signal issues.
Are modern aircraft able to operate safely during GPS outages?
Yes, modern aircraft use multiple backup navigation systems, allowing continued safe operation even when GPS signals are disrupted.
What incident highlighted the severity of GPS interference for Finnair in 2024?
Finnair had to suspend flights to Tartu, Estonia for about a month after GPS interference prevented safe approaches.

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