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Finance

Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Ladbrokes owner Entain begins phased Exit from CEE business with $483 million stake sale

Entain's Strategic Stake Sale and Financial Outlook

Stake Sale Details

June 25 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes-owner Entain said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a 20% stake in its Central and Eastern Europe business to partner EMMA Capital for €425 million ($482 million), marking the first step in a phased exit aimed at reducing debt.

Market Reaction

Shares in the Isle of Man-based company were up 3.3% at 573 pence in afternoon trading.

Business Pressures and Growth Strategy

Cost Reduction and Market Conditions

Entain, which operates BetMGM in the U.S. along with MGM Resorts, has been under pressure to reduce costs to offset the impact of higher online gambling taxes in Britain, though a shift toward online betting and gaming has supported growth.

Updated Financial Guidance

The company also updated guidance after saying the CEE business would no longer be fully consolidated. It now expects the core profit margin for its online division to be in the range of 21% to 22%, down from 23% to 24%, and said it was comfortable with market expectations for group core profit.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda and Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Entain is pursuing a phased exit from its CEE business, offloading a 20% stake to joint‑venture partner EMMA Capital for roughly €425 million (~$482 million) to cut indebtedness.
  • The CEE operation, including brands like SuperSport (Croatia) and STS (Poland), has faced performance challenges amid rising UK gambling taxes and a strong tax headwind (~£200 million impact annually) in 2026.
  • The 2022‑established joint venture with EMMA includes call and put options exercisable from the third anniversary, offering a clear mechanism for further ownership changes in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

What company is selling its Central and Eastern Europe business stake?
Entain, owner of Ladbrokes, is selling a 20% stake in its Central and Eastern Europe business.
Who is buying the stake from Entain?
EMMA Capital, Entain's partner, is purchasing the 20% stake in the joint venture.
How much is the 20% stake being sold for?
The 20% stake is being sold for approximately €425 million, or $482 million.
Why is Entain selling its stake in the CEE business?
Entain is selling the stake as part of a phased exit from the CEE market and to reduce its debt.

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