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Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Finance Banking EU Policy Parental Leave Work-Life Balance

Swedish Minister Highlights Parental Leave by Bringing Baby to EU Meeting

Swedish Climate Minister Brings Infant to EU Council Meeting to Promote Parental Leave

By Kate Abnett

Unexpected Guest at EU Climate Policy Discussions

LUXEMBOURG, June 25 (Reuters) - EU governments' ministers gathered for a long day's discussion of climate change policies on Thursday were surprised by a fresh-faced participant at their negotiating table: a three-month-old baby.

Swedish climate minister Romina Pourmokhtari brought her son, Adam, to the EU council meeting in Luxembourg, to highlight the benefits of parental leave policies which don't force women to choose between work and family responsibilities.

Minister's Statement on Work-Life Balance

"I wanted to showcase being an example of not having to make that choice. Which, of course, also requires having a partner that's not a dinosaur, someone who's quite modern and up for it to tag along," Pourmokhtari told Reuters.

An EU Council official confirmed it was the first time, to the institution's knowledge, that a baby had joined a meeting of EU ministers.

Sweden's Generous Parental Leave Policies

Background on Pourmokhtari and Family Support

Pourmokhtari, 30, was the youngest government minister in Sweden's history when she took office in 2022. She has just returned from parental leave, while her husband is on leave until Sweden's election in September and travelled with her to Luxembourg to care for Adam.

Details of Swedish Parental Leave System

Sweden has one of the world's most generous parental leave policies, funded by the country's system of high taxes, which has become a political flashpoint in the election campaign. 

Duration and Distribution of Leave

Parents receive about 16 months of paid leave in total. Of this, 90 days are reserved for each parent individually and cannot be transferred to the other. If a parent does not take their allotted portion, those days are forfeited.

Encouraging Fathers' Participation

These non-transferable periods — often called “dad months” — were introduced to encourage fathers to spend more time with their children.

Impact and Broader Implications

Pourmokhtari credits this policy, and support from her team, with making it "much less controversial" for her husband to care for Adam while she works.

She said supportive policies were not just a question of spending taxes on longer leave periods -- and urged governments to also consider more flexible rules on parents sharing leave and affordable childcare.

"It's creating a lot of value that shouldn't be underestimated. Value that might not always be economic -- but in the end, might also be economic, in not having burnt-out workers," she said, referring to the burden on many parents struggling to juggle work and family.

Reactions from Other EU Ministers

Krzysztof Bolesta, Poland's deputy climate minister, said it had been no trouble having a baby in a political meeting.

"I think it's great," he told Reuters. "It's not a handicap, it's just a part of life."

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Pourmokhtari’s gesture symbolises Sweden’s generous parental leave — around 16 months total, with reserved non‑transferable days for each parent (often called “daddy months”) (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Sweden has long implemented use‑it‑or‑lose‑it quotas: a “daddy month” introduced in 1995 and expanded since, encouraging fathers’ involvement and increasing uptake to around 85% by 2017 (researchgate.net).
  • OECD data show that in Sweden (as in a few other Nordic countries), fathers take about 20‑30% of parental leave days, higher than most OECD nations, but still less than mothers in total share (oecd.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the Swedish minister who brought her baby to the EU meeting?
Romina Pourmokhtari, Sweden's climate minister, brought her three-month-old son Adam to an EU council meeting in Luxembourg.
What was the aim of bringing a baby to the EU council meeting?
Pourmokhtari wanted to highlight Sweden's parental leave policies and demonstrate that women don't have to choose between work and family.
How much paid parental leave do parents receive in Sweden?
Sweden offers about 16 months of paid parental leave per child, with 90 days reserved for each parent individually.
Is it common for babies to be present at EU ministers' meetings?
No, this was confirmed by an EU Council official as the first known instance of a baby joining an EU ministers' meeting.
What impact do Sweden's parental leave policies have according to Pourmokhtari?
Pourmokhtari credits Sweden's generous and flexible policies with supporting both mothers and fathers, reducing worker burnout, and promoting work-life balance.

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