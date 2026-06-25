Allspring Targets International Acquisitions to Expand Asset Management Operations

Allspring's Global Expansion and Strategic Focus

By Iain Withers

Allspring Eyes Overseas Acquisitions

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S-based asset manager Allspring Global Investments is seeking overseas acquisitions, including in Britain and elsewhere in Europe, and has informally sounded out potential targets, the company's CEO Kate Burke told Reuters.

Background and Market Position

Spun out of U.S. bank Wells Fargo in 2021, Allspring manages $625 billion globally, placing it among the ranks of mid-sized asset managers that face competitive pressures to grow and provide a broader range of products for its clients.

Asset management is consolidating fast as several European names have been taken over by U.S. acquirers, including Britain's Schroders that agreed to a $13.5 billion sale to Nuveen.

CEO Insights on Growth Strategy

Importance of Scale and Current Discussions

In an interview, Burke said scale mattered and Allspring was talking to people, although she did not name them and said that no deal was imminent.

"It is one of the areas we're focused on - finding a partner that brings more to the table," she said.

Current International Exposure

So far, less than 10% of Allspring's assets are managed outside its home market.

Acquisition Targets and Focus Areas

Burke said Allspring wanted to buy firms that manage up to $20 billion in assets and potentially more.

The firm's private equity backers GTCR and Reverence Capital were tapping their networks as part of the search, she said, adding target areas included expanding in global equities or opportunistic credit.

Competitive Landscape and Product Resilience

Challenges from Index-Trackers

Like rivals, Allspring is striving to fend off pressure on its equities funds from cheaper index-trackers offered by giants including BlackRock and Vanguard.

Strength in Fixed Income

Burke said, however, its fixed income funds, which make up two-thirds of assets, were resilient.

Private Equity Ownership and Strategic Direction

Ownership Pressure and Growth Plans

She also played down any pressure from Allspring's private equity owners to prepare for a sale or float of the business given that it was five years after they bought in, saying her focus was to re-invest for growth.

Approach to Private Assets

The firm is relatively unusual in that it has avoided private assets such as credit and infrastructure that have boomed in recent years.

Burke said tightening spreads in private credit had helped to validate her decision to stay away.

"The idea that we were going to pick the right one and pay a premium for it was just not appealing to me," she said.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Barbara Lewis)