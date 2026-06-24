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Kremlin says it believes contacts with US over Ukraine will resume when Witkoff and Kushner become available - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says it believes contacts with US over Ukraine will resume when Witkoff and Kushner become available

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Kremlin Anticipates Resumption of US-Russia Ukraine Talks With Witkoff, Kushner

Kremlin's Expectations and Diplomatic Developments

Current Status of US Envoys

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were busy with other issues, but that it expected contacts with them over Ukraine would resume once they became available.

Alternative Envoys and Ongoing Negotiations

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comment when asked if other envoys could be brought in for discussions on Ukraine while the pair were otherwise engaged. Witkoff and Kushner are part of the U.S. team negotiating a peace deal with Iran. 

Future Prospects for Talks

"We understand that contacts will continue," Peskov said. "Naturally, they are occupied with other matters right now, but at some point they will become available, and we are counting on further work."

Russian Perspective on US Efforts

He said Russia was grateful to the envoys for their efforts on Ukraine, which he described as "highly constructive. They are willing to listen to all sides — that is especially valuable right now."

Recent Criticism and Diplomatic Tensions

The positive comments followed accusations from senior Russian officials earlier this week that the United States was failing to follow through on "understandings" reached between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at a summit in Alaska last August.

The "Spirit of Anchorage" and Ukraine's Position

Russian officials regularly refer to the so-called "Spirit of Anchorage" - shorthand, say analysts, for what Moscow interpreted as a possible agreement that would see Ukraine's forces withdrawing from the remainder of Donbas they do not control in return for Moscow freezing the battle lines elsewhere. Kyiv has repeatedly made clear it will not hand over any of its territory to Russia without a fight.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed that Russia values the “highly constructive” efforts of Witkoff and Kushner on Ukraine diplomacy, and expects talks to continue when they’re free.
  • Witkoff and Kushner are presently engaged in high‑level U.S.–Iran peace negotiations held this week in Switzerland as part of a 60‑day roadmap toward a broader agreement (axios.com).
  • Analysts note the dual role of the envoys—tasked with both Iran and Ukraine negotiations—raises concerns about being overstretched amid mounting diplomatic challenges (theweek.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have US-Russia contacts on Ukraine paused?
The contacts are on hold because US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are currently occupied with other issues.
Who are Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the context of Ukraine talks?
Witkoff and Kushner are US envoys involved in negotiations related to Ukraine and a peace deal with Iran.
What is the 'Spirit of Anchorage' referenced by Russian officials?
The 'Spirit of Anchorage' refers to Moscow's interpretation of potential agreements from the Putin-Trump Alaska summit involving Ukraine's withdrawal from Donbas.
Has Kyiv agreed to any territory handover to Russia?
No, Kyiv has repeatedly made clear that it will not hand over any territory to Russia.

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