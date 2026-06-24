EU Enhances Europol's Powers to Fight Digital and Cross-Border Crime

European Commission Unveils New Measures to Strengthen Europol

June 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled measures to enable Europol, the EU's law enforcement agency, to respond more quickly and effectively to cross-border and increasingly digital crime.

Emerging Threats in the Digital Age

• Europol warned last year that organised crime gangs were turning to AI-powered scams to target victims. Tackling smuggling gangs that illegally move migrants across Europe remains a priority for many governments.

Technological Advancements to Aid Investigations

Sovereign Cloud Infrastructure and Shared Data Space

• The Commission said Europol will build a sovereign cloud infrastructure and create a shared data space to allow investigators to collaborate more easily on joint cases.

Support Offices in EU Countries

• The agency will also establish support offices in EU countries, staffed by officers with prior Europol experience, the Commission said.

Strengthening International Cooperation

Deepening Partnerships and Improving Coordination

• Europol will deepen cooperation with international partners and improve coordination with Eurojust, the EU’s judicial cooperation body.

Statements from EU Officials

Challenges of Digital Crime

• "Criminals are highly adept at exploiting the opportunities of the digital realm, operating effectively across borders without limitations," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said.

Commitment to Stronger Law Enforcement

• "We are strengthening both Europol and Eurojust so that Europe can respond faster... share information more effectively, and bring criminals to justice more efficiently," she added.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-GuptaEditing by Ros Russell)