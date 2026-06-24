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EU moves to strengthen Europol against rising digital, cross-border crime - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU moves to strengthen Europol against rising digital, cross-border crime

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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EU Enhances Europol's Powers to Fight Digital and Cross-Border Crime

European Commission Unveils New Measures to Strengthen Europol

June 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled measures to enable Europol, the EU's law enforcement agency, to respond more quickly and effectively to cross-border and increasingly digital crime.

Emerging Threats in the Digital Age

• Europol warned last year that organised crime gangs were turning to AI-powered scams to target victims. Tackling smuggling gangs that illegally move migrants across Europe remains a priority for many governments.

Technological Advancements to Aid Investigations

Sovereign Cloud Infrastructure and Shared Data Space

• The Commission said Europol will build a sovereign cloud infrastructure and create a shared data space to allow investigators to collaborate more easily on joint cases.

Support Offices in EU Countries

• The agency will also establish support offices in EU countries, staffed by officers with prior Europol experience, the Commission said.

Strengthening International Cooperation

Deepening Partnerships and Improving Coordination

• Europol will deepen cooperation with international partners and improve coordination with Eurojust, the EU’s judicial cooperation body.

Statements from EU Officials

Challenges of Digital Crime

• "Criminals are highly adept at exploiting the opportunities of the digital realm, operating effectively across borders without limitations," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said.

Commitment to Stronger Law Enforcement

• "We are strengthening both Europol and Eurojust so that Europe can respond faster... share information more effectively, and bring criminals to justice more efficiently," she added.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-GuptaEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Europol will gain access to a sovereign cloud infrastructure via a €180 million EU tender to boost digital sovereignty and data control. (ec.europa.eu)
  • To foster collaboration on complex investigations, the Commission will fund a shared data space and establish support offices across EU member states staffed by former Europol officers. (ec.europa.eu)
  • This upgrade comes amid rising threats: Europol has warned that AI-driven scams—leveraging voice cloning, deepfakes, and tailored social engineering—are enabling criminals to scale operations and evade detection. (gmanetwork.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new measures is the EU taking to strengthen Europol?
The EU is providing Europol with a sovereign cloud infrastructure, shared data space, and support offices in member countries to help investigators collaborate on cases more effectively.
Why is there a focus on digital and cross-border crime?
Organised crime gangs are increasingly using AI-powered scams and exploiting digital opportunities to commit cross-border crimes, prompting stronger action.
How will Europol's cooperation with other agencies improve?
Europol will deepen cooperation with international partners and enhance coordination with Eurojust, improving information sharing across jurisdictions.
What role will technology play in the new Europol measures?
Technology such as cloud infrastructure and secure data sharing will enable quicker and more effective collaboration among investigators across Europe.
What remains a priority for Europol and EU governments?
Tackling smuggling gangs and illegal migration remains a priority alongside addressing rising digital crime.

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