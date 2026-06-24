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UK, France, Germany raise alarm about Chinese activities off eastern Taiwan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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US, UK, France, Germany raise alarm about Chinese patrols off eastern Taiwan

International Concerns Over Chinese Maritime Activities Near Taiwan

By Yimou Lee, Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina

Background of the Recent Chinese Patrols

TAIPEI/WASHINGTON June 24 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain, France and Germany raised the alarm on Wednesday over recent Chinese activities off the east coast of Taiwan, where China has mounted Coast Guard patrols, saying they threaten regional stability and freedom of navigation.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, sent Coast Guard ships earlier in June into the waters off the island's east coast for what it called a "special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation," angering Taipei.

China said the operation was in response to an announcement by Japan and the Philippines that they would begin formal talks on their maritime boundaries, which Beijing viewed as involving Chinese waters off Taiwan.

China has also been sending maritime survey ships into the same waters.

International Response and Statements

"China's actions are deeply destabilizing," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said regarding reports that Chinese Coast Guard vessels were harassing commercial ships.

"We reject any assertion by China of authority to interfere with freedoms of navigation or overflight, the freedom to lay cables, or other lawful uses of the sea," the U.S. official said, adding that Beijing was undermining the peaceful resolution of issues that it claims to seek.

The de facto British, French and German embassies in Taipei said in a separate but rare joint statement that the Chinese activity was concerning. 

"These actions threaten regional stability and the freedom of navigation and safety of international shipping. We reiterate our opposition to any unilateral change to the status quo, particularly by threat or use of force or coercion," they said.

"It is fundamental that all navigational rights and freedoms and the safety of seafarers and vessels are guaranteed and respected."

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Diplomatic Context

The U.S., Britain, France and Germany, like most countries, have no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. But like many Western countries, they have repeatedly voiced concern at Chinese pressure against Taiwan, whose government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Merchant Ships 'Harassed' and Regional Tensions

MERCHANT SHIPS 'HARASSED'

Taiwan says the waters off its east coast are not China's and that Beijing has no right to claim any sort of jurisdiction.

China said the Coast Guard patrol had inspected 198 passing vessels and "rectified violations" involving three ships, carried out a hydrographic survey and patrolled areas where undersea cables are located.

Taiwan has said that three passing merchant ships in the area were "harassed" by the Chinese Coast Guard, which asked them for information about their points of origin and destination and claimed jurisdiction.

China's Position and Justification

Speaking to reporters in Beijing earlier on Wednesday, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said the waters Japan and the Philippines were seeking to delineate were China's exclusive economic zone.

She said the patrols were lawful, legitimate and necessary and that they constituted a just action to "safeguard national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard in Taipei and Michael Martina in Washington; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Milla Nissi-Prussak, David Dolan, Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • China launched what it termed a ‘special maritime traffic law‑enforcement operation’ east of Taiwan in early June, coinciding with Japan‑Philippines maritime boundary talks; Taipei called it a provocative move (taipeitimes.com).
  • Taiwan’s Defence Minister Wellington Koo labeled the patrols “provocative” and “cognitive warfare,” asserting they challenged Taiwan’s sovereignty and were met with coordinated Coast Guard responses (taipeitimes.com).
  • The joint statement by the British, French and German embassies in Taipei stressed the importance of respecting navigational rights and opposed unilateral changes to the status quo via coercion, despite no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan (taipeitimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK, France, and Germany raise concerns about Chinese activities near Taiwan?
They believe Chinese coast guard patrols near Taiwan threaten regional stability and freedom of navigation.
What recent actions did China take off Taiwan's east coast?
China sent coast guard and maritime survey ships for a special law-enforcement operation in the waters off eastern Taiwan.
How did Taiwan respond to China's maritime operation?
Taiwan was angered by the Chinese operation and viewed it as a challenge to its sovereignty.
What concerns did the joint statement from UK, France, and Germany highlight?
They highlighted threats to regional stability, navigational rights, and opposition to unilateral changes by force or coercion.
Do UK, France, and Germany have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan?
No, like most countries, they do not have formal diplomatic ties but frequently express concern over Chinese pressure.

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