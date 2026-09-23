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Kimberly-Clark offers remedies in bid for EU approval of Kenvue deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kimberly-Clark offers remedies in bid for EU approval of Kenvue deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Kimberly-Clark Offers Concessions in $40B Kenvue Acquisition for EU Clearance

Kimberly-Clark's Bid for Kenvue Faces Regulatory Scrutiny

EU Antitrust Concerns and Concessions

BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark has offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its $40 billion bid for Tylenol maker Kenvue, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Wednesday.

The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, did not provide details of the remedies in line with its policy. It extended its deadline for a decision to October 13 from September 29.

Next Steps in the EU Review Process

It is expected to seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a full-scale four-month long investigation.

Kimberly-Clark's Strategy to Secure Approval

Asset Sales to Address Competition Concerns

The maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers is ready to sell assets to address EU competition concerns that will likely help it secure approval at the end of regulators' preliminary review, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Kenvue's Brand Portfolio

Kenvue's portfolio of brands include Listerine mouthwash and skincare brands Aveeno and Neutrogena.

Global Regulatory Approvals

Australian and South African Decisions

Australian competition authorities cleared the deal earlier this month subject to Kimberly-Clark divesting Kenvue's Carefree and Stayfree period care brands in the country. The U.S. company secured conditional approval in South Africa last month.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Bart Meijer)

Key Takeaways

  • Kimberly‑Clark offered remedies—potentially asset sales—to the European Commission to alleviate competition issues tied to its Kenvue takeover (mlex.com).
  • The EU competition authority pushed back its decision deadline from September 29 to October 13, and may consult industry stakeholders or escalate to a full investigation (mlex.com).
  • Regulatory clearances have progressed elsewhere: Australia approved the deal contingent on divesting Carefree and Stayfree, and South Africa granted conditional approval (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What remedies has Kimberly-Clark offered for EU approval of its Kenvue deal?
Kimberly-Clark has offered to sell certain assets to address EU competition concerns related to its $40 billion bid for Kenvue.
When will the EU make a decision on the Kimberly-Clark and Kenvue deal?
The European Commission has extended its deadline for a decision to October 13.
Which Kenvue brands are mentioned in the article?
Brands mentioned include Tylenol, Listerine, Aveeno, and Neutrogena.
Has the Kimberly-Clark Kenvue deal received approvals in other countries?
The deal has received conditional approval in Australia and South Africa, with some divestment requirements.
What is the next step for the EU in reviewing the Kimberly-Clark Kenvue deal?
The EU is expected to seek feedback from rivals and customers before making a final decision or opening a detailed investigation.

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