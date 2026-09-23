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Private equity firm EQT launches Middle East platform, opens Abu Dhabi office - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Private equity firm EQT launches Middle East platform, opens Abu Dhabi office 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance private equity Middle East Abu Dhabi investment

EQT Unveils Middle East Platform with New Abu Dhabi Office to Boost Gulf Investment

By Federico Maccioni

EQT Expands Presence and Investment Strategy in the Gulf Region

Opening of Abu Dhabi Office

ABU DHABI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm EQT is launching a Middle East platform, it said on Wednesday as it opened an office in Abu Dhabi, establishing an on-the-ground presence in the Gulf and joining a slew of firms that have expanded in the region in recent years.  

Objectives of the New Platform

• The platform will deepen support for EQT's existing portfolio companies, build on its institutional relationships in the region and pursue new investment opportunities, the company said in a statement.

Leadership and Team Structure

• Jimmy Mahtani, who was appointed chairman of the company's Gulf operations, leads the platform, while its office in Abu Dhabi's financial centre is led by Middle East head Smiyet Belrhiti.

• The office will also welcome a team spanning private capital and infrastructure investment alongside capital raising and business operations.

EQT’s Portfolio and Market Position

Assets Under Management and Regional Presence

• EQT has $389 billion in assets under management. Its portfolio companies with an active presence in the Gulf region include Nord Anglia Education.

Global Investment Trends in the Gulf

• Global investment firms have increased their Gulf footprint, lured by proximity to some of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds.

• They are also attracted by a growing pipeline of deals as regional governments diversify away from hydrocarbon revenue.

Impact of Regional Events

• The inflow comes amid the Middle East conflict, which has brought turmoil, with heavy disruption to travel and supply chains.

Statements and Regional Context

Comments from EQT Leadership

• “The launch of EQT's Middle East platform reflects our conviction in the scale and momentum of opportunity across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)," EQT CEO and Managing Partner Per Franzén said.

Abu Dhabi’s Financial Landscape

• Abu Dhabi is home to the vast majority of the United Arab Emirates' oil reserves and its sovereign funds are estimated to collectively manage over $1.8 trillion in assets.

• The number of financial services entities operating from Abu Dhabi's financial centre rose 27% in the first half of the year to 392.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • EQT establishes a physical presence in Abu Dhabi with a Gulf platform led by Jimmy Mahtani and regional head Smiyet Belrhiti, aiming to strengthen institutional ties and deal flow in the GCC.
  • The move aligns with surging Middle East private equity interest: sovereign wealth funds deployed a record $53.9 billion across 108 Gulf deals in H1 2026, while ADGM saw financial‐services entities rise 27% to 392 during the same period.
  • Middle Eastern LPs’ appetite for private capital is growing—43% of SWF exposure is now allocated to private capital, versus 35% for global peers, and 83% of regional LPs are positive on future private equity mandates.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EQT's new Middle East platform?
EQT's new Middle East platform aims to support existing portfolio companies, build institutional relationships, and pursue new investment opportunities in the Gulf region.
Where is EQT's new office located?
EQT has opened a new office in Abu Dhabi's financial centre, marking its on-the-ground presence in the Middle East.
Who leads EQT’s Middle East operations?
Jimmy Mahtani was appointed chairman of EQT's Gulf operations, while Smiyet Belrhiti leads the office in Abu Dhabi.
What is the significance of EQT’s expansion to the Gulf region?
EQT's expansion leverages growing investment opportunities and institutional relationships as regional governments diversify beyond hydrocarbon revenue.

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