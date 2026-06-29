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Honda explores euro bond sales of over $2.5 billion to pay parts makers, Nikkei reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Honda explores euro bond sales of over $2.5 billion to pay parts makers, Nikkei reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Honda Eyes $2.5 Billion+ Euro Bond Issuance for Auto Parts Payments and EV Strategy

Honda's Euro Bond Plans and Strategic Financial Moves

Overview of the Bond Issuance

June 29 (Reuters) - Honda Motor is exploring issuing euro-denominated bonds expected to total over 400 billion yen ($2.47 billion) to fund payments to auto parts makers, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

Purpose of the Funds

Compensation for Parts Makers

The report said the automaker is likely to use the funds to compensate parts makers after revising its electric vehicle strategy, as well as for investments in hybrid vehicles.

Investments in Hybrid Vehicles

Honda last month posted its first annual loss in seven decades, hurt by more than $9 billion in restructuring costs for its EV business and competition from Chinese rivals. It also scrapped its goal of having EVs make up a fifth of its new car sales by 2030 as well as a target of a full shift to electric or fuel-cell vehicle sales by 2040.

Details of the Bond Issuance

Bond Maturities

The company is considering floating three bonds with maturities of three, six and 10 years, the Nikkei report said.

Investor Demand and Issuance Terms

It is assessing institutional investor demand and will soon determine the issuance terms, including interest rates, the report added.

Leadership and Financial Outlook

CEO Reappointment and Apology

Honda's chief executive, Toshihiro Mibe, on Friday obtained investor backing for his reappointment to the board after apologising to shareholders for the company's poor financial performance.

Profit Forecast and Business Strategy

The company forecast 500 billion yen profit this year, betting on cost-cutting measures and its profitable motorcycle business.

Additional Information

Reuters could not immediately contact Honda for comment.

($1 = 161.9200 yen)

(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Honda is considering issuing over ¥400 billion ($2.47 billion) in euro‑denominated bonds to fund payments to auto parts makers and hybrid investments, per Nikkei (investing.com).
  • This move comes after Honda posted its first annual loss since 1957, driven by more than $9 billion in EV restructuring charges, prompting a retreat from aggressive EV targets (investing.com).
  • CEO Toshihiro Mibe, who secured reappointment after apologizing for the poor performance, has committed to turning around the company via cost cuts and reliance on its profitable motorcycle business, aiming for a ¥500 billion profit this fiscal year (nippon.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Honda issuing euro-denominated bonds?
Honda is issuing euro-denominated bonds to fund payments to auto parts makers after revising its electric vehicle strategy.
How much is Honda planning to raise with the bond sale?
Honda is planning to issue euro bonds totaling over 400 billion yen (approximately $2.47 billion).
What will Honda use the euro bond funds for?
The funds will compensate auto parts makers and support investments in hybrid vehicles.
What recent financial challenges has Honda faced?
Honda posted its first annual loss in seven decades, mainly due to over $9 billion in EV restructuring costs and competition from Chinese rivals.
What changes has Honda made to its electric vehicle targets?
Honda scrapped its targets for EVs to make up a fifth of new car sales by 2030 and for a full shift to electric or fuel-cell vehicles by 2040.

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