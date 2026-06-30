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Italy's Hodli says it has approval to be country's first crypto asset manager - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Hodli says it has approval to be country's first crypto asset manager

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Hodli Secures Regulatory Approval as Italy’s First Crypto Asset Manager

Hodli Gains Regulatory Approval to Manage Crypto Assets in Italy

Regulatory Milestone for Hodli

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Genoa-based fintech Hodli said on Tuesday it had received regulatory approval under European Union rules on digital assets to operate as Italy's first manager of crypto asset portfolios.

Authorization Details

• Hodli said it had been authorised by the Bank of Italy as a provider of crypto asset services (CASP) under the EU's MiCAR regulation.

Scope of Services

• Hodli said the supervisory green light allowed it to manage crypto assets on behalf of clients, not simply hold them as a custodian like other similar Italian companies active in the sector.

Innovative Technology and Partnerships

Use of Proprietary Algorithms and AI

• CEO Gianluca Sommariva said Hodli used proprietary algorithms to analyse, allocate and monitor clients' investments in crypto assets, while also using artificial intelligence technology to improve the performance of managed portfolios.

Collaboration with Banks

• Hodli said it could now partner with banks to help them manage the crypto component of customers' investment portfolios.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Hodli is the first Italian firm authorized under MiCAR to actively manage crypto asset portfolios, not just custody services, marking a regulatory milestone.
  • The approval enables Hodli to deploy proprietary algorithms and AI for allocation and monitoring of crypto investments on behalf of clients.
  • With this license, Hodli can partner with banks to integrate regulated crypto asset management into traditional investment offerings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Hodli and what has it achieved?
Hodli is a Genoa-based fintech that has received regulatory approval to operate as Italy's first crypto asset manager.
What regulatory framework did Hodli receive approval under?
Hodli was authorised by the Bank of Italy under the European Union's MiCAR regulation for crypto asset services.
What services can Hodli provide after the approval?
Hodli can now manage crypto asset portfolios on behalf of clients, not just hold assets as a custodian.
How does Hodli manage clients' crypto assets?
Hodli uses proprietary algorithms and artificial intelligence to analyse, allocate, and monitor clients' investments in crypto assets.
Can Hodli collaborate with banks in Italy?
Yes, Hodli can now partner with banks to help manage the crypto component of customers' investment portfolios.

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