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BoE's Bailey sees no rush to act on interest rates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BoE's Bailey sees no rush to act on interest rates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Bank of England's Bailey: No Need for Immediate Change in Interest Rates

Bailey Addresses Inflation and Interest Rate Policy

Current Inflation Outlook

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that the central bank remained in no rush to respond to increased oil prices and that inflation was on course to return to its 2% target, albeit later than he would have liked.

Bailey said past increases in oil prices meant British inflation looked likely to rise to around 3.2% later this year from 2.8% in May, but the cost of oil now was not much higher than before the Iran war broke out at the end of February.

Impact of Oil Prices on Inflation

"We've had some tightening built into the (bond yield) curve, which gives us some time then to judge the pass-through (of higher energy prices)," he said in an interview with CNBC in Sintra, Portugal, where he is attending a conference hosted by the European Central Bank.

Monetary Policy Decisions

Bailey made similar remarks earlier this month when he was part of the 7-2 majority on the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee that voted to keep interest rates on hold at 3.75%.

Comparison with European Central Bank

The BoE's response contrasts with that of the ECB, which raised rates for the first time since 2023 this month. But Bailey said Britain had effectively had a rate rise already as market rates had risen since the start of the conflict after the BoE said it no longer expected to cut rates this year.

Internal Disagreements within the BoE

Bailey added that he disagreed with BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who voted for a rate rise this month as he feared other policymakers were getting complacent about high inflation and that it risked persistently overshooting its 2% target.

"We are not complacent at all," Bailey said. "The evidence would suggest we will come back to target, but — frustratingly —later than we thought we would."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Muvija M and William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Bailey believes recent increases in oil prices—stemming from Middle East conflict—will push UK inflation from 2.8% in May to about 3.2% later in 2026, but sees limited urgency to adjust rates now.
  • The BoE has already signalled tighter monetary policy informally by removing the prospect of rate cuts this year, allowing market rates to rise ahead of official action.
  • By contrast, the ECB recently raised rates by 25 basis points—the first increase since 2023—to counter inflation driven by energy price shocks from the Iran war.
  • Some BoE policymakers, including Swati Dhingra, highlight uncertainty around energy price paths and warn such volatility complicates rate guidance and inflation forecasting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Bank of England not rushing to change interest rates?
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey stated that market rates have already reflected some tightening, giving the bank time to assess the pass-through effects of higher energy prices before making policy changes.
What is the current inflation outlook for the UK according to the BoE?
The BoE expects UK inflation to rise to about 3.2% later this year from 2.8% in May, eventually returning to the bank's 2% target, though later than previously anticipated.
How have recent oil prices affected the BoE's policy stance?
Despite past increases in oil prices, current costs are not much higher than before the Iran war, so the BoE is holding interest rates steady while monitoring inflation developments.
How does the BoE's interest rate approach differ from the European Central Bank's?
While the ECB raised rates this month, the BoE opted to keep rates on hold, with Bailey noting that market rates in the UK have already risen due to policy guidance.
Did all BoE policymakers agree on holding rates steady?
No, there was disagreement, as BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill voted for a rate rise, fearing complacency about inflation, but the majority, including Bailey, voted to keep rates unchanged.

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