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EU disburses €3.47 billion to Ukraine for more drones, air defence and jets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU disburses €3.47 billion to Ukraine for more drones, air defence and jets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Defence European Union

EU Disburses €3.47 Billion to Ukraine for Drones, Air Defence, and Jets

European Union Financial Support for Ukraine's Defence

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - The European Union has disbursed €3.47 billion ($4 billion) to Ukraine to finance the procurement of more drones, missiles, air defence and Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The disbursement is part of a €90 billion loan approved by the EU earlier this year.

Breakdown of EU Disbursements

Initial Instalments

• The Commission paid a first €3.2 billion instalment to Ukraine on June 25 to help the country's government financing.

Defence Procurement Funding

• The EU also transferred  €3.9 billion on June 30 for drone procurement and €1.1 billion for defence procurement, bringing total disbursements for defence purposes to €8.5 billion, a Commission spokesperson told reporters on Thursday.

Future Transfers and Expectations

• The EU expects to transfer €28 billion for defence by the end of this year, the spokesperson said. "So it is going to be again a very busy summer," he added.($1 = 0.8722 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • This financing is part of the EU’s €90 billion loan package for Ukraine, of which €60 billion is allocated to defence and €30 billion to budget support for 2026–2027 (eeas.europa.eu).
  • As of end‑June 2026, the EU disbursed €3.2 billion for macro‑financial assistance on June 25 and €3.9 billion for drone procurement on June 30, contributing to €8.5 billion released for defence to date (defence-industry-space.ec.europa.eu).
  • EU projects around €28 billion in total defence funding to be transferred to Ukraine by end of 2026, underlining a very active summer ahead (consilium.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money has the EU disbursed to Ukraine for defence?
The EU has disbursed €3.47 billion to Ukraine for defence purposes, as part of a larger €90 billion loan package.
What will Ukraine use the EU funds for?
Ukraine will use the funds to procure more drones, air defence systems, missiles, and Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets.
How much has the EU provided to Ukraine so far for defence in 2024?
The EU has provided a total of €8.5 billion to Ukraine for defence purposes in 2024.
How much does the EU plan to transfer to Ukraine for defence by the end of the year?
The EU expects to transfer €28 billion to Ukraine for defence by the end of this year.

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