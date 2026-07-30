EU Disburses €3.47 Billion to Ukraine for Drones, Air Defence, and Jets

European Union Financial Support for Ukraine's Defence

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - The European Union has disbursed €3.47 billion ($4 billion) to Ukraine to finance the procurement of more drones, missiles, air defence and Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The disbursement is part of a €90 billion loan approved by the EU earlier this year.

Breakdown of EU Disbursements

Initial Instalments

• The Commission paid a first €3.2 billion instalment to Ukraine on June 25 to help the country's government financing.

Defence Procurement Funding

• The EU also transferred €3.9 billion on June 30 for drone procurement and €1.1 billion for defence procurement, bringing total disbursements for defence purposes to €8.5 billion, a Commission spokesperson told reporters on Thursday.

Future Transfers and Expectations

• The EU expects to transfer €28 billion for defence by the end of this year, the spokesperson said. "So it is going to be again a very busy summer," he added.($1 = 0.8722 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Kirsten Donovan)