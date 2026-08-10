GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Mining investor TechMet forms US subsidiary to attract more capital - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Mining investor TechMet forms US subsidiary to attract more capital

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Mining investment Critical Minerals Capital Markets

TechMet Forms US Subsidiary to Drive Critical Minerals Projects and Investment

TechMet's Expansion and Strategic Investments in Critical Minerals

Formation of U.S. Subsidiary

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mining investor TechMet said on Monday it would form a U.S. subsidiary as part of a push to attract more capital from public and private partners for critical minerals projects. 

Dublin-based TechMet, which counts the U.S. government as a major shareholder, said the new subsidiary is part of its plans to boost the nation's mining industry, which President Donald Trump said last week was a priority for his administration.

Commitment to U.S. Critical Minerals Production

"This is an acceleration of TechMet's commitment to build out our U.S. domestic critical minerals production processing platform," said Brian Menell, the company's CEO. 

Leadership and Portfolio Companies

Menell will become chairman of the U.S.-focused subsidiary, which will control TechMet's holdings in lithium startup EnergySource Minerals, U.S. Vanadium, battery recycling company Momentum Technologies and Xerion Advanced Battery. 

Investment Details and Shareholdings

TechMet has invested more than $400 million into the four firms and is the largest shareholder in all of them. 

Goals and Future Plans

The U.S. subsidiary will be based in Washington, D.C., and will have an initial goal of getting those four companies to commercial production before it considers other investments, Menell said.

"There's no question of spinning it off or distributing it or realizing value from it," he said. "We see billions of dollars of value and relevance that we need to make happen in the U.S. and want to be part of in the long term."    

Global Investments Beyond the U.S.

Privately-held TechMet also stakes in mining companies outside the U.S., including Brazilian Nickel and South Africa's Rainbow Rare Earths.

Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • TechMet’s new U.S. subsidiary will control its U.S. investments—including EnergySource Minerals, U.S. Vanadium, Momentum Technologies and Xerion Advanced Battery—with CEO Brian Menell becoming chairman of the new entity, aimed at driving these firms to commercial production in the U.S. (techmet.com)
  • The move aligns with U.S. push for domestic critical minerals supply chains; TechMet’s backing by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation underlines its strategic role in reducing reliance on Chinese-dominated supply networks (techmet.com)
  • TechMet has invested over $400 million in its four U.S. portfolio companies and, upon reaching commercial scale, plans to build long‑term U.S. value without spinning off assets — underscoring deep commitment to U.S. critical minerals development (techmet.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has TechMet formed a US subsidiary?
TechMet formed a US subsidiary to attract more capital from public and private partners for critical minerals projects and to boost the US mining industry.
Which companies will TechMet's US subsidiary control?
The US subsidiary will control TechMet's holdings in EnergySource Minerals, US Vanadium, Momentum Technologies, and Xerion Advanced Battery.
How much investment has TechMet made in its US holdings?
TechMet has invested over $400 million in the four US-based companies it controls.
Where will TechMet's new US subsidiary be based?
The US subsidiary will be based in Washington, D.C.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Microsoft plans to unveil its new Maia 300 AI chip this fall, The Information reports

Microsoft plans to unveil its new Maia 300 AI chip this fall, The Information reports

Image for Intel plans $15 billion share sale as turnaround rally lifts stock

Intel plans $15 billion share sale as turnaround rally lifts stock

Image for Soccer-Amazon founder Bezos nears deal to buy stake in Liverpool, reports say

Soccer-Amazon founder Bezos nears deal to buy stake in Liverpool, reports say

Image for Oil rises nearly 2% as Iran tempers hopes of Hormuz reopening

Oil rises nearly 2% as Iran tempers hopes of Hormuz reopening

Image for German far-right influencer applies for US funding for new media network

German far-right influencer applies for US funding for new media network

Image for Global stocks tick up with Hormuz and inflation in focus

Global stocks tick up with Hormuz and inflation in focus

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Glencore's exposure to Radiant World more than $500 million, sources say
Glencore's exposure to Radiant World more than $500 million, sources say
Image for Exclusive-Ukraine cuts grain export forecast due to Russia attack on seaports
Exclusive-Ukraine cuts grain export forecast due to Russia attack on seaports
Image for Lilly's weight-loss pill gets UK regulator's nod
Lilly's weight-loss pill gets UK regulator's nod
Image for MSC and BlackRock withdraw approval request for purchase of stake in Barcelona port
MSC and BlackRock withdraw approval request for purchase of stake in Barcelona port
Image for The Private Credit Stress Test: What Happens When the Economic Cycle Finally Turns?
The Private Credit Stress Test: What Happens When the Economic Cycle Finally Turns?
Image for Dollar steadies after payrolls drop, yen falls 
Dollar steadies after payrolls drop, yen falls 
Image for Analysis-Poland and Baltics shield infrastructure, fearing a Russian false-flag strike
Analysis-Poland and Baltics shield infrastructure, fearing a Russian false-flag strike
Image for Iran ties Hormuz reopening to US concessions on several demands
Iran ties Hormuz reopening to US concessions on several demands
Image for Exclusive-Blackstone-owned Safe Harbor nears $1.5 billion deal to buy MarineMax, sources say
Exclusive-Blackstone-owned Safe Harbor nears $1.5 billion deal to buy MarineMax, sources say
Image for EU imposes anti-dumping tariffs on terephthalic acid from South Korea, Mexico
EU imposes anti-dumping tariffs on terephthalic acid from South Korea, Mexico
Image for How AI is rewiring global trade
How AI is rewiring global trade
Image for UK stock indexes subdued as investors await GDP data
UK stock indexes subdued as investors await GDP data
View All Finance Posts