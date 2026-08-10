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Finance

EU imposes anti-dumping tariffs on terephthalic acid from South Korea, Mexico

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Finance Trade Policy Commodities

EU Sets Anti-Dumping Tariffs on South Korean, Mexican Terephthalic Acid Imports

EU Imposes Tariffs to Protect Domestic Producers

Background on Terephthalic Acid and PET Production

BRUSSELS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The European Union imposed on Monday tariffs on terephthalic acid - a raw material used to make a common sort of plastic known as PET - made in South Korea and Mexico to protect producers in Belgium, Poland and Spain.

Details of the Anti-Dumping Duties

The so-called anti-dumping new duties were set at a range between 6.1% and 13.3% on the commodity made in South Korea and at 24.1% on the chemical made in Mexico, the EU Commission said in a statement on Monday.

Economic Impact and Market Significance

"Terephthalic acid is a strategic commodity for the EU," it said, adding the EU market is worth some €1.4 billion ($1.62 billion) and producer off the commodity directly employ about 600 people in the three EU countries.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • The tariffs—ranging from 6.1% to 13.3% for South Korea and 24.1% for Mexico—are provisional measures valid for six months following an EU investigation, agreed on 9 April and effective from 11 April 2026 (boe.es).
  • The probe was initiated on 13 August 2025 after a complaint by INEOS Aromatics (Belgium), alleging significant injury to the EU industry, including a 12% loss in market share and production and sales declines (‑34% and ‑29% respectively) (boe.es).
  • Terephthalic acid (≥99.5% purity) is a key raw material for PET plastic; the EU PTA industry spans plants in Belgium, Poland, Spain and other countries, and the market size is around €1.4 billion with about 600 direct jobs (plasticseurope.lca-data.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new tariffs imposed by the EU?
The EU imposed anti-dumping tariffs of 6.1% to 13.3% on terephthalic acid from South Korea and 24.1% on imports from Mexico.
Which countries are affected by these EU tariffs?
South Korea and Mexico are affected by the new EU tariffs on terephthalic acid.
Why did the EU impose tariffs on terephthalic acid?
The EU imposed tariffs to protect producers in Belgium, Poland, and Spain from dumped imports undercutting local industry.
What is terephthalic acid used for?
Terephthalic acid is a raw material used to produce PET plastic, commonly found in packaging.
How significant is the terephthalic acid market in the EU?
The EU terephthalic acid market is valued at around €1.4 billion and supports about 600 jobs in three countries.

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