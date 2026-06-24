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Italy rebukes NATO's Rutte over remarks on US use of bases in Iran war - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy rebukes NATO's Rutte over remarks on US use of bases in Iran war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Italy Pushes Back on NATO Claims of US Combat Flights from Italian Bases

Italy Responds to NATO Statements on US Military Flights

ROME, June 24 (Reuters) - Italy on Wednesday pushed back against remarks by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that hundreds of U.S. aircraft had taken off from American bases in Italy to support military operations against Iran, saying Rome had authorised only technical and logistical flights.

NATO Secretary General's Remarks and Italian Reaction

Rutte, speaking to Fox News television, cited Italy as an example of European support for the U.S. and said 500 U.S. planes had taken off from U.S. bases in Italy "to support Epic Fury", Washington's name for the war it launched alongside Israel.

The remarks caused a political row in Italy, where Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has repeatedly said it did not authorise the use of Italian territory for direct military action against Iran.

Italian Government's Official Statement

In a statement, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said Italy had acted in full compliance with its constitution, international treaties and agreements governing allied bases on its soil.

"As already clarified in parliament, the government authorised exclusively technical and logistical, non-kinetic activities," the minister said, adding that Italy had refused requests that fell outside those limits.

US-Italy Tension and Political Fallout

Background of Strained Relations

U.S.-ITALY TENSION

Ties are already strained between Meloni and U.S. President Donald Trump following a public spat last week over Italy's refusal to support the U.S. military campaign against Iran and Trump's personal attacks on the Italian leader.

Criticism of NATO Secretary General's Comments

Crosetto expressed surprise that Rutte, who "has nothing to do with Operation Epic Fury", had given an account that conveyed a "totally misleading message" by confusing authorised support flights with combat-related operations.

US Military Presence in Italy

Italy hosts about 120 U.S. military facilities including the Sigonella naval air station in Sicily and the Aviano air base in northern Italy.

NATO's Clarification

In response to a request for comment, a NATO official said Rutte had only "highlighted how Allies including Italy carried out their existing bilateral agreements in the context of basing and overflights."

Domestic Political Reactions in Italy

Opposition leaders in Italy seized on Rutte's comments, demanding fresh explanations from the government.

Five Star Movement leader and former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Meloni should clarify the matter in parliament, while Nicola Fratoianni of the Green and Left Alliance said either the government had misled lawmakers or Rutte "has suffered a heatstroke".

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti in Rome)

Key Takeaways

  • Mark Rutte claimed on Fox News that around 500 U.S. planes took off from Italian bases to support ‘Epic Fury,’ prompting Italy’s formal rebuttal on June 24, 2026 (ilpiccolo.it).
  • Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto emphasized that Rome only authorized technical and logistical flights under existing agreements—and denied any kinetic military involvement (ilpiccolo.it).
  • Operation Epic Fury, launched February 28, 2026, is a major coordinated U.S.-Israeli strike on Iranian military and leadership targets; Italy says its support did not include combat operations (aa.com.tr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Italy allow US combat flights from its bases for the Iran war?
No, Italy authorized only technical and logistical flights, not combat-related operations, according to government officials.
What did NATO Secretary General Rutte say regarding Italy's role?
Rutte claimed that 500 US planes took off from bases in Italy to support military operations against Iran, sparking controversy.
How did the Italian government respond to Rutte's remarks?
Italy's Defence Minister stated that only non-kinetic support activities were authorized, and combat operations were refused.
What tensions exist between Italy and the US regarding Iran?
Tensions have grown due to Italy's refusal to support direct military action against Iran and disagreements between leaders.
How many US military bases are located in Italy?
Italy hosts around 120 US military facilities, including major bases such as Sigonella and Aviano.

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