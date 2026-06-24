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EU membership not the answer for Iceland, opposition leader says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Finance Politics European Union Iceland Referendum

Iceland's Main Opposition Rejects EU Membership as Economic Solution

Main Opposition's Stance on EU Membership

By Stine Jacobsen

EU Membership and National Security

COPENHAGEN, June 24 (Reuters) - Iceland's main opposition leader said European Union membership would not fix the country's economic problems or strengthen its security, making the case for a "no" vote ahead of a referendum on whether to reopen accession talks.

Gudrun Hafsteinsdottir, chair of the Independence Party, Iceland's largest opposition party, told Reuters on Tuesday that Iceland's security rested on NATO and its bilateral defence agreement with the United States.

Cooperation with the EU

She said Iceland should work closely with the EU on sanctions, energy security and foreign policy, but that membership was not the answer.

"The EU is not a substitute for NATO, and EU membership is not a magic shield against geopolitical risk," Hafsteinsdottir said in an interview.

The Referendum and Public Opinion

The August 29 ballot is not a vote on membership itself and any deal would require a second referendum. Reykjavik abandoned previous negotiations in 2013 when ​a eurosceptic government took power.

Poll Results

A recent poll showed that 44.5% of Icelanders plan to vote "yes" to reopening talks, with 39.4% opposed and 14.6% undecided. A majority oppose actual EU membership.

Government Perspective and Geopolitical Context

The Arctic nation's Finance Minister Dadi Mar Kristofersson, who recommends a "yes" in the vote, told Reuters last week that EU membership had become vital for Iceland to shield itself from great power coercion and tackle some of the world's highest cost of living.

U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to acquire Greenland, Iceland's Arctic neighbour, triggered one of the sharpest transatlantic confrontations in years, prompting Kristofersson to say the geopolitical situation had changed to a certain extent.

Opposition Response to Geopolitical Changes

Asked whether Trump's threats had changed her thinking on EU membership, Hafsteinsdottir said: "No, I don't think so."

Economic Concerns and Structural Issues

On the economy, she said Iceland's high cost of living reflected structural problems that EU membership could not fix.

Market Structure and Inflation

Iceland is a small, remote market with little competition in sectors such as food and housing, and the economy has been struggling with years of high inflation and interest rates following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fisheries and National Identity

Concerns Over EU Fisheries Policy

Fisheries, along with tourism and aluminium, is one of the pillars of Iceland's economy and national ​identity, and the industry fears that joining the EU's Common Fisheries Policy could mean opening Icelandic waters to foreign fleets.

Opposition's Firm Stance

"Fisheries is in our DNA like a part of our independence. It's just totally unacceptable that we will share the fisheries with other countries. We will never accept that," Hafsteinsdottir said.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Referendum on August 29, 2026 asks to reopen EU accession negotiations, not actual membership – membership would require a second vote. (brusselstimes.com)
  • Opposition leader Hafsteinsdóttir asserts EU cannot substitute NATO or address structural economic issues like high living costs and limited competition. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Fisheries policy remains a core concern; Iceland’s fishing industry fears losing control under the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy. (newunionpost.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will EU membership solve Iceland's economic problems?
According to opposition leader Gudrun Hafsteinsdottir, EU membership will not fix Iceland's economic issues or structural problems.
What does Iceland rely on for its security?
Iceland's security rests on NATO and a bilateral defence agreement with the United States, not EU membership.
What is the main concern regarding Iceland joining the EU?
A key concern is that joining the EU could open Icelandic waters to foreign fishing fleets through the Common Fisheries Policy.
What do recent polls show about Icelanders' views on reopening EU talks?
A recent poll shows 44.5% support reopening accession talks, while 39.4% are opposed and 14.6% remain undecided.
How has Iceland's economic situation been affected recently?
Iceland faces a high cost of living, inflation, and interest rates due to structural issues and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

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