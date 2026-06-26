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Italy to join US-led Pax Silica AI initiative despite Trump row - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy to join US-led Pax Silica AI initiative despite Trump row

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Italy to join US-led Pax Silica AI initiative despite Trump spat

Italy's Participation in the Pax Silica AI Initiative

(Changes to 'spat' from 'row' in headline and lead, no other changes to text)

Background and Recent Developments

ROME, June 26 (Reuters) - Italy will join the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative on artificial intelligence supply chains despite a spat between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. President Donald Trump, a foreign ministry official said.

Diplomatic Engagements and Agreements

Ambassador Armando Varricchio told Friday's Corriere della Sera daily that Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio would sign a memorandum of understanding "at the first available opportunity". 

"This provides a political basis that demonstrates the willingness to resume from where we had temporarily left off," Varricchio said.

About the Pax Silica Initiative

Pax Silica is a U.S. State Department initiative bringing together allied countries to secure AI-related supply chains, covering areas ranging from energy and critical minerals to advanced manufacturing and AI models. The European Commission joined the initiative on Thursday and the Netherlands signed up earlier in the week. 

Italy's Role and Recent Setbacks

Varricchio, acting as Italy's special envoy for innovation, attended a Washington summit on the initiative as an observer on Thursday and signed a joint declaration on AI opportunities alongside countries including Britain, Germany, Japan, India and South Korea.

Italy was due to join Pax Silica on Monday in Miami, but Tajani called off the trip after Meloni and Trump had a public falling out after the U.S. president complained about Italy's alleged lack of support for the Iran war. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti in RomeEditing by Alvise Armellini and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy is set to sign a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. to join the Pax Silica initiative, reinforcing AI and critical supply chain cooperation.
  • Pax Silica, launched in December 2025, is a U.S. Department of State–led drive to strengthen trusted supply chains across critical minerals, semiconductors, AI infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.
  • The European Commission and multiple countries—including the Netherlands, India, UAE, Qatar and now Italy—have joined Pax Silica, demonstrating expanding international collaboration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Pax Silica initiative?
The Pax Silica initiative is a US State Department-led project that aims to secure AI-related supply chains by partnering with allied countries.
Why did Italy delay joining the Pax Silica initiative?
Italy delayed joining due to a public dispute between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and former US President Donald Trump over support for the Iran war.
Who will represent Italy in joining the Pax Silica initiative?
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will sign the memorandum of understanding with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Which other countries have joined the Pax Silica initiative?
The European Commission, Netherlands, Britain, Germany, Japan, India, and South Korea have joined or signed declarations supporting Pax Silica.
What is the main focus of the Pax Silica initiative?
The initiative focuses on securing supply chains for AI, including sectors like energy, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, and AI models.

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