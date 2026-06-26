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Kawasaki Heavy to form technical tie-up with Airbus for defense drones, Nikkei reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kawasaki Heavy to form technical tie-up with Airbus for defense drones, Nikkei reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Airbus and Kawasaki Heavy to cooperate on Japanese variant of Eurodrone

Airbus and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Sign Preliminary Agreement

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Airbus has signed a preliminary agreement with Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries to cooperate on a possible Japanese variant of a European defence drone, the aerospace company said on Friday.

Details of the Memorandum of Understanding

The proposed arrangement in the memorandum of understanding, first reported by the Nikkei business daily, would enable Japan to develop a maritime anti-submarine warfare version of the delayed €7 billion ($8 billion) Eurodrone programme involving France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Significance of the Partnership

This will be the first time a Japanese heavy industry company has partnered a foreign company on defence drones, Nikkei said. Japan has held observer status in the Eurodrone programme since 2023. 

Collaboration Scope and Technical Aspects

Airbus said it would collaborate with Kawasaki on the design, development and commercialisation of a version tailored to Japanese requirements, including integration of Japanese sensors and weapons systems.

About the Eurodrone U950

The Eurodrone U950, Europe's competitor to the U.S. Reaper, is an unmanned system capable of staying airborne for up to 40 hours. Its first flight is scheduled for 2029.

Financial and Reporting Information

($1 = 0.8771 euros)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Kantaro Komiya in Tokyo and Gianluca Lo Nostro in GdanskEditing by Chang-Ran Kim and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • This is the first partnership between a Japanese heavy industry company and a foreign firm in the defence‑drone sector, marking a strategic shift in Japan’s defence collaboration.
  • Kawasaki is expected to contribute anti‑submarine warfare (ASW) systems to the Eurodrone—a multinational MALE (medium-altitude long-endurance) UAV programme involving Germany, France, Italy and Spain—and plans a joint bid to Japan’s Ministry of Defense.
  • Japan has already participated in the Eurodrone project as an observer, signalling stronger ties with European defence technology efforts and expanding its unmanned systems strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new partnership between Kawasaki Heavy and Airbus about?
Kawasaki Heavy Industries is forming a technical tie-up with Airbus Defence and Space to collaborate on defence drones.
What role will Kawasaki Heavy play in the Eurodrone project?
Kawasaki Heavy is expected to provide anti-submarine warfare systems for the Eurodrone project.
Why is this deal significant for Japan?
This marks the first time a Japanese heavy industry firm partners with a major foreign company on defense drones.
Which countries are involved in the Eurodrone program?
The Eurodrone program involves Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.
What are the future plans for the Kawasaki-Airbus drone partnership?
Kawasaki and Airbus plan to jointly propose their product to Japan's defense ministry.

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