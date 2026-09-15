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Headlines

Russia accuses Danish military helicopters of making dangerous manoeuvres near its warships,  RIA reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Defense Geopolitics International Relations

Russia Says Danish Military Helicopters Risked Collision Near Its Warships

Incident Details and Diplomatic Response

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia has accused Danish military helicopters of making dangerous manoeuvres near its warships in the Baltic Sea and handed an official note to Copenhagen complaining about such incidents, Russia's ambassador to Denmark said on Tuesday, according to Russia's RIA state news agency. 

Events Leading to the Complaint

Vladimir Barbin, the ambassador, was speaking after the Nordic NATO member's military said that a Russian frigate had fired two flares towards a Danish military helicopter in international waters off Denmark on Monday, narrowly missing the aircraft.

Russia's Accusations and Demands

RIA cited Barbin as blaming Denmark for the episode. 

“I demanded that the Danish side take the necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future, and handed over a note to that effect,” it cited Barbin as saying. 

Kremlin's Position

Asked about the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not have details and was not in a position to comment. 

Previous Similar Incidents

Barbin, the ambassador, was quoted by RIA as saying he had complained about another similar incident last year. 

Details of the 2025 Incident

"In September 2025, during a meeting at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I was forced to draw attention to dangerous fly-bys and low-altitude hovering carried out on 27 August by a Danish Air Force helicopter over the large anti-submarine ship ‘Vice-Admiral Kulakov’," RIA quoted him as saying. 

Collision Risks and Communication Issues

Such manoeuvres posed a collision risk and could have interfered with the Russian ship’s equipment, he added, saying the helicopter had not established radio contact or responded to warnings at the time.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Russia delivered a diplomatic note to Copenhagen, accusing Danish helicopters of risky fly-bys near its warships—most recently involving the anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov and a 2025 low-altitude incident. (apnews.com)
  • Denmark reported that on Monday, a Russian frigate fired two flares at a Danish Air Force Fennec helicopter during routine surveillance near Gedser, one narrowly missing the aircraft. (apnews.com)
  • This episode adds to a pattern of military tension in the Baltic, where NATO and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of unsafe operations—prompting NATO to bolster air policing and vigilance under operations like Baltic Sentry. (nato.int)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia accuse Danish military helicopters of?
Russia accused Danish military helicopters of making dangerous manoeuvres near Russian warships in the Baltic Sea.
How did Russia respond to the incidents with Denmark?
Russia handed an official note of complaint to Copenhagen and demanded measures to prevent future incidents.
Were there previous similar incidents reported?
Yes, Russia's ambassador referenced a similar incident involving a Danish Air Force helicopter in August the previous year.
Did Denmark or NATO respond to the accusations?
The Danish military reported a Russian frigate firing flares at a Danish helicopter. No additional Danish or NATO comments were detailed in the article.
What risks did Russia highlight regarding these manoeuvres?
Russia stated such manoeuvres could pose a collision risk and interfere with the ship’s equipment.

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