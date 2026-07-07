Ukrainian Capital Kyiv Hit by Russian Missile Attack, Two Injured

Russian Missile Strikes Impact Kyiv and Odesa

Details of the Attack on Kyiv

July 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under a Russian missile attack early on Wednesday, triggering fires and injuring at least two people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Damage and Areas Affected

Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said strikes in the capital had caused a fire in a storage area and a non-residential building in two areas on either side of the Dnipro River.

Casualties and Emergency Response

Two people were injured, with one requiring treatment in hospital.

The air alert lasted for about an hour.

Odesa Missile Strike

A missile strike in the southern port of Odesa earlier in the evening injured 10 people, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. Eight were being treated in hospital.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Nia Williams and Lincoln Feast)