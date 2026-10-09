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Tesla renames 'Full Self-Driving' to 'Assisted Driving' in Europe as it chases clearance for software - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla renames 'Full Self-Driving' to 'Assisted Driving' in Europe as it chases clearance for software

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Tesla Rebrands 'Full Self-Driving' as 'Assisted Driving' in Europe to Address Regulators

Tesla's Strategic Rebranding in Response to European Regulatory Pressure

Background of the Rebranding

Oct 9 (Reuters) - EV-maker Tesla has started calling its "Full Self-Driving" feature "Tesla Assisted Driving" on its European websites, dropping a name regulators have said was misleading, as CEO Elon Musk pushes for EU-wide approval for the software.

The rebrand comes after Germany said on Tuesday Tesla had offered to switch to the new name. Musk has described the self-driving technology as key to the company's future growth.

Implementation Across Europe

Website Changes and Regional Differences

Tesla's FSD page for Slovakia now redirects to a "Tesla Assisted Driving" page, as do pages in other European countries such as Germany, Spain and the Netherlands. The US site still refers to it as "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)."

Efforts to Secure Approval

A Reuters report published this week detailed how Tesla mounted a campaign to win approval for FSD in Europe, including encouraging owners and supporters to lobby national regulators for faster approvals.

Regulatory Concerns and Responses

Feedback from National Authorities

In September, a Norwegian Tesla owner asked the Norwegian Public Roads Administration whether Tesla's changes to how it described FSD addressed concerns about the name, according to documents Reuters obtained through freedom-of-information requests.

"Please do not simply say again that 'we are waiting for the EU' without explaining what Tesla or Norway must deliver in the meantime," the owner said.

Concerns About Misleading Terminology

Several regulators have said the old name is misleading because the system requires constant supervision and drivers remain legally responsible.

Swedish and Italian Regulatory Actions

In Sweden, consumer protection authorities had earlier asked the Swedish Transport Agency to assess whether the marketing of FSD could give buyers the false impression the system was capable of fully autonomous driving.

In Italy, authorities had said in internal government correspondence that the name "Full Self-Driving", together with Tesla's promotional material, "could lead users to believe that the vehicle is equipped with unsupervised automatic driving functions attributable to higher levels of automation, particularly SAE Level 3", in communication seen by Reuters through freedom-of-information requests.

Current Status and Next Steps

EU-Wide Approval Process

Eight EU countries already allow the system, with Slovakia expecting to become the ninth within days.

An EU-wide vote has been pushed from October to at least December, with countries like France conducting additional testing.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru and Marie Mannes in Stockholm; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Key Takeaways

  • The rebrand to “Tesla Assisted Driving” aims to address regulatory objections that “Full Self‑Driving” implied autonomy beyond the system’s limitations, particularly its requirement for constant driver supervision. (notanfsdtracker.com)
  • So far, eight EU countries—Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, Belgium, Slovenia, Czechia, and Croatia—have approved Tesla’s supervised FSD system under national or mutual recognition frameworks, but EU‑wide approval remains pending and requires a qualified majority. (teslablog.eu)
  • Tesla’s push for approval has included presenting its own safety data to regulators, which independent researchers and some national authorities have questioned as potentially misleading. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Tesla change the name of its Full Self-Driving feature in Europe?
Tesla renamed 'Full Self-Driving' to 'Assisted Driving' in Europe due to regulatory concerns that the original name was misleading about the vehicle's actual capabilities.
Which European countries have adopted the renamed Tesla Assisted Driving?
Countries like Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovakia have adopted the new name, with Slovakia expected to become the ninth EU country to allow the system.
Is the name change part of Tesla's effort to gain EU approval?
Yes, Tesla rebranded the feature and has encouraged supporters to lobby national regulators as part of efforts to win EU-wide software approval.
What regulatory concerns were raised about the 'Full Self-Driving' name?
Regulators noted the 'Full Self-Driving' label was misleading, since the system still requires driver supervision and does not offer full autonomy.
Has the EU-wide approval for Tesla's software been granted?
EU-wide approval has not yet been granted; a vote has been postponed to at least December as countries, including France, conduct further testing.

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