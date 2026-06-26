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Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Kremlin Promises Review of Viral Army Torture Video Alleging Abuse in Ukraine

Kremlin Responds to Allegations of Military Abuse in Ukraine

Viral Video Appeal to President Putin

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it would look into a viral video appeal to President Vladimir Putin by a military veteran accusing Russian commanders in Ukraine of torturing and murdering soldiers for not fulfilling "suicidal orders".

Kremlin's Initial Reaction

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had not yet seen the appeal, which was posted on Instagram, but that it sounded like it contained "strange wording." 

Details of the Video and Its Impact

About Alexander Lunin and the Video's Reach

The post by veteran Alexander Lunin, which did not cite any evidence or name any alleged victims or perpetrators, garnered over 12 million views in 24 hours. Instagram is banned in Russia and can be accessed only by using a virtual private network.

Lunin's Background and Motives

Before his video appeal, most Russians had not heard of Lunin, who lives in Russia's Voronezh region. It was not clear if Lunin was speaking on his own initiative for himself or whether  - as he suggested - he represented wider forces.   

Allegations Made in the Video

In the video, Lunin alleged that thousands of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine were being held in pits for refusing to carry out "stupid or suicidal orders" or for refusing to hand over money to their commanders.

He alleged that such soldiers were being tortured before being murdered and their commanders were then covering up what had happened by saying they were missing in action.

Lunin's Demands and Threats

Lunin recorded his video wearing combat fatigues and lots of medals. He said that if he did not get a personal audience with Putin on live TV soon, the army would turn their guns on the Kremlin.

Kremlin's Official Statement

Peskov's Comments to Reporters

Asked about Lunin's video appeal by reporters on a conference call, Peskov said: "You know, we were indeed told that such an appeal exists, but we haven’t had a chance to look at it yet, so I wouldn’t want to comment on it."

"But judging by what you’ve said, it contains some rather strange wording, so we need to look at it first," he said.   

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • The Instagram post by veteran Alexander Lunin garnered over 12 million views in 24 hours, despite Instagram being banned in Russia and accessible only via VPN (themoscowtimes.com)
  • Lunin alleged that soldiers refusing to follow dangerous orders or pay bribes were imprisoned, tortured, executed, then listed as missing, and warned of potential armed backlash if not granted a live-speaking audience with Putin (thedailybeast.com)
  • The Kremlin has yet to view the appeal and refrained from detailed comment beyond noting its 'strange wording,' with Peskov stressing they must review it first citeturn0news0turn0news9

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Kremlin's response to the viral army torture video?
The Kremlin said it would look into the video but had not seen the appeal yet and would investigate its content.
Who posted the video alleging army torture in Ukraine?
The video was posted by Alexander Lunin, a military veteran from Russia's Voronezh region.
What allegations were made in the viral video?
The video alleges that Russian soldiers were tortured and murdered by commanders for refusing 'suicidal orders' or payments.
How did the Kremlin spokesman describe the wording in the video?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the wording in the appeal 'strange,' pending further review.
How popular did the video become?
The video garnered over 12 million views on Instagram within 24 hours, despite the platform being banned in Russia.

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