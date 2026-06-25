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H&M reports smaller-than-expected Q2 operating profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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H&M reports smaller-than-expected Q2 operating profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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H&M profits miss forecast as inflation squeezes European shoppers

H&M Second Quarter Results and Market Challenges

By Greta Rosen Fondahn and Helen Reid

Profit Performance and Sales Trends

STOCKHOLM, June 25 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported a smaller-than-expected profit for its second quarter on Thursday, citing weaker consumer demand and inflation aggravated by the Iran war.

It also predicted flat sales this month compared with a year ago and said efforts to cut inventory levels and be more efficient had sometimes led to stock shortages that meant it could not always take advantage of the demand that existed.

Regional Impact and Consumer Sentiment

"Europe, especially western Europe, has had a more difficult quarter," CEO Daniel Erver said in an interview with Reuters.

"Consumers have had a high level of inflation over many years and with the increasing energy cost, inflation becomes even higher so we can see they have a squeezed wallet," he said, adding Germany and the UK were particularly slow.

Competitive Landscape and Sales Strategy

Erver has been seeking to turn H&M around as it attempts to compete with its bigger rival Zara and with ultra-cheap online platforms like Shein, but he has struggled to boost sales, which were flat for the quarter from March to May.

H&M's shares fell 2% in early trading, underperforming the wider market.

Financial Analysis and Expert Opinions

Operating profit was unchanged year-on-year at 5.91 billion Swedish crowns ($606.5 million), against analysts' forecast of 6.38 billion in an LSEG poll.

Analyst Commentary

Analysts at Barclays said H&M was making progress but the signs of brand reinvigoration needed for longer term sustainable growth in earnings were limited.

Operational Improvements

"H&M's house is in much better order – inventory efficiency has improved, operating costs are well controlled and supply chain initiatives are supporting buying terms and sourcing capabilities," they said in a note.

Cost Pressures and Inventory Management

H&M's chief financial officer Adam Karlsson said surging polyester and cotton prices due to the Iran war had made profit margins less predictable, adding that raw material costs take six to eight months to feed through to gross margins so the impact has yet to be fully felt even though commodity prices have started coming down.

Inventory levels were down 10% from a year ago, to 34.9 billion Swedish crowns ($3.58 billion), in line with Erver's push to streamline clothing stocks in order to reduce discounting.

"While we're very happy about the improved stock efficiency... there are pockets across product types, price groups, markets, where we came in slightly short on supply in relation to demand," Erver said at a press conference.

Resilience Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Profit Margins and Restructuring Efforts

H&M PROFIT HOLDS UP DESPITE IRAN WAR

The quarter was closely watched for H&M's resilience given the impact of the Iran war on consumer confidence and costs. Profit margins held up, with the gross margin widening to 56.6% from 55.4% a year earlier against an expected 56.5%.

H&M announced a one-off restructuring cost of 679 million crowns related to layoffs of office workers, without confirming the numbers of jobs affected. Excluding that cost, operating profit increased by 11% from a year ago.

Strategic Initiatives and Store Network

Erver, CEO since January 2024, has been trying to draw shoppers back to H&M with trendier styles and revamped stores, spearheading marketing partnerships including a collection with pop star Charli XCX, and a collaboration with designer Stella McCartney.

Accelerating a revival of its store network, H&M said it plans to open 90 new stores and close 170 this year, up from the 80 openings and 160 closures it said it expected in March. The retailer has drastically cut store numbers since a peak in 2019, returning to its level of a decade ago.

Additional Information

($1 = 9.7433 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn in Stockholm and Helen Reid in London; Editing by Anna Ringstrom, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Operating profit of SEK 5,914 m fell short of consensus forecast of SEK 6,384 m (marketscreener.com).
  • Sales in local currencies for June expected to be unchanged year‑on‑year, signaling weaker demand than prior projections.
  • Currency headwinds and lower gross margin weighed on Q2 profitability, despite cost control efforts (tradingview.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did H&M report for its Q2 operating profit?
H&M reported a smaller-than-expected operating profit for the March-May quarter.
How did H&M's Q2 profit compare to expectations?
The Q2 operating profit was lower than market analysts had predicted.
What does H&M expect for June sales?
H&M expects sales in June to be unchanged year-on-year in local currencies.
Who reported on H&M’s latest financial results?
Greta Rosen Fondahn in Stockholm and Helen Reid in London reported the results, with editing by Anna Ringstrom.

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