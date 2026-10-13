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Cyberattack affected 80 stores of French supermarket chain Co-Operative U - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cyberattack affected 80 stores of French supermarket chain Co-Operative U

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Cyberattack Impacts 80 Co-Operative U Stores in France, Losses Mount

Details of the Co-Operative U Cyberattack

Extent of the Attack

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - French supermarket chain Co-Operative U had 80 of its stores - out of an overall group total of 2,000 - affected by this week's cyberattack, said company head Dominique Schelcher on Tuesday.

Company Statement

"It affected a minority of our stores," he told RTL radio.

Financial Impact

Estimated Losses

He said he could not precisely quantify the financial impact, but added that in a smaller store it would be several tens of thousands of euros, while in a bigger hypermarket the impact could be up to €200,000 ($223,480).

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8949 euros)

Reporting

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident affected only a small portion (~4 %) of Coopérative U’s network, per CEO Dominique Schelcher, but losses remain significant depending on store size (tens of thousands to €200,000) (live.euronext.com).
  • The attack manipulated connected refrigeration systems overnight, forcing temperatures up to 50 °C, triggering fires and spoilage—motivating an investigation by France’s cybersecurity agency ANSSI and the Paris prosecutor’s office (live.euronext.com).
  • Vulnerable outdated systems from supplier Danfoss appear to have been exploited; the issue extended across multiple retail chains, making this a widespread and unprecedented disruption in France’s food retail sector (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Co-Operative U stores were affected by the cyberattack?
80 stores out of the group's total of 2,000 were affected by the cyberattack.
What is the estimated financial impact of the cyberattack on Co-Operative U?
The financial impact ranges from tens of thousands of euros in smaller stores up to €200,000 in larger hypermarkets.
Who confirmed the details of the Co-Operative U cyberattack?
Company head Dominique Schelcher confirmed the details in an interview with RTL radio.
Did the cyberattack affect the majority of Co-Operative U stores?
No, it affected only a minority, specifically 80 out of 2,000 stores.
Is the exact financial loss from the Co-Operative U cyberattack known?
No, the company head stated the financial impact could not be precisely quantified at this stage.

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