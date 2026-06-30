GBAF Logo
German regulator moves to curb Deutsche Bahn dominance on key rail routes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German regulator moves to curb Deutsche Bahn dominance on key rail routes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Transport Markets

Germany Plans Limits on Deutsche Bahn Rail Dominance, Opening Market to Rivals

Regulatory Proposals to Increase Rail Competition

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator plans to limit Deutsche Bahn's use of long-distance rail capacity on some congested routes, potentially opening the market to rivals including Italy's Italo.

The Bundesnetzagentur presented the proposal to its rail infrastructure advisory council on Tuesday. The council must be consulted before the draft can become binding.

Background: Market Entry and Network Congestion

The move follows a complaint by Italian high-speed rail operator Italo, which wants to enter the German market from 2028 but says it needs predictable access to the already overloaded network.

Deutsche Bahn controls about 95% of Germany's long-distance rail market and is battling chronic delays while carrying out a roughly €150 billion ($171 billion), decade-long upgrade of the network.

Minimum Level of Access for Competitors

'MINIMUM LEVEL OF ACCESS'

The proposed cap would apply to routes where long-distance rail capacity is formally constrained and would be enforced through Deutsche Bahn's infrastructure unit, DB InfraGO, which operates tracks and stations under Bundesnetzagentur oversight.

Under the proposal, DB InfraGO could allocate no more than 60-75% of such capacity to a single operator, the regulator said.

Regulator and Industry Reactions

The measure would guarantee "a minimum level of access for competitors in clock-face long-distance services," Bundesnetzagentur President Klaus Mueller said.

DB InfraGO said the proposal would worsen existing bottlenecks and capacity constraints, with competition concentrated on major routes while key rail hubs continue to lack capacity for wider regional connections.

It said it would review the draft decision and consider its options.

Italo’s Response and Investment Plans

Italo welcomed the proposal as "a clear signal" that Germany was ready for genuine competition in high-speed rail.

According to the Bundesnetzagentur, Italo plans to invest €3.6 billion, order about 30 Siemens high-speed trains and operate services on the Munich-Berlin and Munich-Dortmund routes.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8765 euros)

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer. Writing by Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The Bundesnetzagentur proposes capping DB InfraGO’s allocation of constrained long‑distance rail slots at 60–75%, guaranteeing a minimum access for competitors on busy routes.
  • Italian high‑speed operator Italo—seeking to start services in Germany from 2028—welcomed the move, having filed a formal complaint to secure predictable access to the overloaded network.
  • Deutsche Bahn warns the cap may exacerbate infrastructure bottlenecks and hurt regional services; the decision now goes to the rail infrastructure advisory council before becoming binding.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Bundesnetzagentur proposing to limit Deutsche Bahn's rail capacity?
The Bundesnetzagentur aims to increase competition by capping Deutsche Bahn's long-distance rail capacity on congested routes, enabling access for rival operators.
What is the current market share of Deutsche Bahn in Germany's long-distance rail market?
Deutsche Bahn currently controls about 95% of Germany's long-distance rail market.
How will the proposed cap affect the allocation of rail capacity?
The proposal would restrict any single operator, like Deutsche Bahn, to no more than 60-75% of available capacity on specified routes.
Which competitor is seeking to enter the German rail market?
Italy's high-speed rail operator Italo plans to enter the German market from 2028.
What investments does Italo plan for its German market entry?
Italo plans to invest €3.6 billion, acquire about 30 Siemens high-speed trains, and operate services on Munich-Berlin and Munich-Dortmund routes.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italy's Hodli says it has approval to be country's first crypto asset manager

Italy's Hodli says it has approval to be country's first crypto asset manager

Image for BoE's Bailey sees no rush to act on interest rates

BoE's Bailey sees no rush to act on interest rates

Image for Euroclear sues Russian central bank over €220 billion damages claim

Euroclear sues Russian central bank over €220 billion damages claim

Image for Nestle: Some parents will not come back to our infant formula products after recall

Nestle: Some parents will not come back to our infant formula products after recall

Image for In France, a funeral home is overwhelmed as the heatwave's death toll rises

In France, a funeral home is overwhelmed as the heatwave's death toll rises

Image for Autonomous driving firm Autobrains eyes robotaxi growth in Europe, CEO says

Autonomous driving firm Autobrains eyes robotaxi growth in Europe, CEO says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Lower oil price eases pressure on ECB to act, Dolenc says
Lower oil price eases pressure on ECB to act, Dolenc says
Image for Stellantis expects to make decision on South African plant in coming months
Stellantis expects to make decision on South African plant in coming months
Image for Schneider Electric to buy AI software firm Cognite for $3.1 billion
Schneider Electric to buy AI software firm Cognite for $3.1 billion
Image for Pirelli plans investments worth up to $1.2 billion to expand US capacity
Pirelli plans investments worth up to $1.2 billion to expand US capacity
Image for BMW completes $1.7 billion investment in EV production at U.S. plants
BMW completes $1.7 billion investment in EV production at U.S. plants
Image for Iran war and AI boom drive wild ride on global markets
Iran war and AI boom drive wild ride on global markets
Image for BP's deputy CEO, head of trading Carol Howle to retire, company says
BP's deputy CEO, head of trading Carol Howle to retire, company says
Image for Exclusive-Nestle to cut artificial colourings from all products by end-2026
Exclusive-Nestle to cut artificial colourings from all products by end-2026
Image for Irish regulator reconsidering TikTok data-transfer ban after court ruling
Irish regulator reconsidering TikTok data-transfer ban after court ruling
Image for Inflation cools in biggest euro economies, easing rate hike urgency
Inflation cools in biggest euro economies, easing rate hike urgency
Image for Deutsche Bank sells India retail business to Kotak Mahindra
Deutsche Bank sells India retail business to Kotak Mahindra
Image for Economic pessimism among Russians at highest in at least 20 years, Gallup poll shows
Economic pessimism among Russians at highest in at least 20 years, Gallup poll shows
View All Finance Posts