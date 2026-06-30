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BMW completes $1.7 billion investment in EV production at U.S. plants - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BMW completes $1.7 billion investment in EV production at U.S. plants

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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BMW Wraps Up $1.7 Billion Expansion for Electric Vehicle Production in US

BMW's Investment and Expansion in South Carolina

Completion of Major Expansion Projects

June 30 (Reuters) - BMW on Tuesday announced the completion of a $1.7 billion investment in its production plants in South Carolina, gearing up for the launch of fully electric vehicle production in the country.

  • The German carmaker said it completed the expansion of its main plant in Spartanburg as well as the construction of a new plant in Woodruff

Electric Vehicle Production Plans

  • BMW's iX5 SUV will be its first fully electric model made in the U.S., starting from late 2026
  • At least five more fully electric models are scheduled to be assembled in the U.S. by 2030

Spartanburg Plant's Role in Global Markets

  • The Spartanburg plant, which exports around half of its output, caters to the European SUV market and others

Trade Developments Impacting BMW

  • On June 16, the European Parliament voted to approve cutting duties on many U.S. goods imports
Executive Statement
  • "The completion of our investments in Plant Spartanburg and Plant Woodruff demonstrates our confidence in the United States and reinforces South Carolina's role at the center of BMW Group's global operations," CEO Milan Nedeljkovic said

(Reporting by Simon Ferdinand Eibach and Rachel More, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • BMW completed the expansion of its Spartanburg plant and construction at Plant Woodruff, investing $1 billion and $700 million respectively to ready for EV assembly and battery production, with production slated to begin in late 2026.
  • The BMW iX5 SUV will be the first fully electric model assembled in the U.S., supported by a new Woodruff battery‑assembly facility producing sixth‑generation battery modules—and at least five additional electric models are planned for U.S. assembly by 2030.
  • This investment reinforces South Carolina’s strategic importance to BMW’s global manufacturing network—Plant Spartanburg already exports over half its output and is a longstanding economic engine, while the Woodruff facility supports BMW’s localization and sustainability goals.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total amount BMW invested in its US EV production plants?
BMW invested a total of $1.7 billion in its production plants in South Carolina for electric vehicle manufacturing.
Which BMW model will be the first fully electric vehicle produced in the US?
The BMW iX5 SUV will be the first fully electric model made in the US, starting from late 2026.
How many fully electric BMW models are planned to be assembled in the US by 2030?
At least five more fully electric BMW models are scheduled for assembly in the US by 2030.
Where are BMW's expanded and new production plants located?
BMW has expanded its main plant in Spartanburg and built a new plant in Woodruff, both in South Carolina.
What significance does the Spartanburg BMW plant hold?
The Spartanburg plant exports around half of its output, serving the European SUV market and other regions.

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