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Finance

Autonomous driving firm Autobrains eyes robotaxi growth in Europe, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Autobrains Targets European Robotaxi Market with Advanced Autonomous Driving Tech

Autobrains' Strategy and Expansion in the European Robotaxi Market

Emergence of Robotaxis in Europe

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - Europe is an emerging but promising market for self-driving 'robotaxis', with the technology set to become far more visible across the region over the next two years, the CEO of Israeli autonomous driving firm Autobrains said on Tuesday.

"I think 2026 and 2027 is going to be an inflection point for Europe in terms of robotaxis," Igal Raichelgauz told the Reuters Automotive Europe conference in Frankfurt.

Autobrains' Technological Innovations

Agentic AI and Cost Reduction

Autobrains, which is based in Tel Aviv and has an office in Munich, is developing lower-cost autonomous driving technology built around so-called agentic AI, which it says reduces reliance on expensive sensors and computing power, a key obstacle to scaling self-driving systems.

Focus on Europe and Southeast Asia

Raichelgauz said the company is focused on Europe and Southeast Asia rather than the United States, where rivals including Waymo and Tesla are already active.

Strategic Partnerships and Deployment

Uber Collaboration and Munich Launch

In June, Autobrains announced a partnership with Uber to launch a robotaxi programme in Munich using U.S. chipmaker Nvidia's Hyperion platform.

Munich is expected to be the first deployment city, subject to regulatory approval.

Proximity to Automakers and Regulatory Environment

Expansion into Passenger Vehicle Market

Raichelgauz said Europe offers the advantage of being close to major automakers, as Autobrains also seeks to expand in the passenger vehicle market. BMW's headquarters are in Munich.

Regulatory Standards

He said Europe's regulatory framework sets "the highest bar" for autonomous driving.

"If we reach it there, we can reach it everywhere," he said.

(Reporting by Rachel More. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Autobrains sees 2026–2027 as the inflection point for robotaxi adoption in Europe, citing proximity to automakers and strong regulation.
  • In June 2026, Autobrains partnered with Uber and Nvidia to launch an OEM‑agnostic, Level‑4 robotaxi pilot in Munich, pending regulatory approval.
  • Autobrains’ ‘Agentic AI’ breaks driving tasks into modular agents running on standard sensors and minimal compute, aiming to reduce costs and boost scalability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Autobrains focusing on Europe for autonomous driving technology?
Autobrains sees Europe as an emerging market with strict regulations and proximity to major automakers, making it ideal for scaling robotaxi deployments.
What technology is Autobrains developing for self-driving cars?
Autobrains is creating lower-cost autonomous driving systems using agentic AI that minimize reliance on expensive sensors and computing power.
When does Autobrains expect robotaxis to grow significantly in Europe?
The CEO of Autobrains predicts that 2026 and 2027 will be inflection points for robotaxi adoption in Europe.
Which companies is Autobrains partnering with for robotaxi services?
Autobrains has partnered with Uber and is using Nvidia's Hyperion platform for its robotaxi program in Munich.
Why is Munich important for Autobrains' robotaxi deployment?
Munich is expected to be Autobrains' first deployment city and offers proximity to major automakers such as BMW.

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