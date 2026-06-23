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German railway operator stops trains citing nationwide IT malfunction - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German railway operator stops trains citing nationwide IT malfunction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Train service resuming after nationwide IT disruption fixed, German railway operator says

Overview of the German Train Service Disruption and Recovery

Service Interruption and Resolution

FRANKFURT/MUNICH/BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Train service across Germany resumed early on Wednesday after a nationwide disruption of the digital railway radio system was fixed, operator Deutsche Bahn said in a statement.

Efforts by Deutsche Bahn IT Experts

"Our IT experts have been working non-stop to resolve the issue - and have succeeded," a spokesperson for the company said, adding services were now gradually resuming.

Details of the Outage

Impact on Train Operations

Earlier, Deutsche Bahn had stopped all trains, citing an outage affecting the Global System for Mobile Communications for Railways, GSM-R, the main communication tool between train drivers and traffic control centres.

Passenger Support Measures

Deutsche Bahn said services might still be limited, and that it would issue taxi and hotel vouchers to passengers and offer replacement transport where possible.

Unresolved Questions

Deutsche Bahn did not disclose the cause of the incident.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Christine Uyanik and Christian Kraemer; Editing by Franklin Paul, Jamie Freed and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • The disruption stems from a nationwide malfunction in the GSM‑R system—critical for train-to-control-center communications—forcing all trains to be held at stations across Germany. (apnews.com)
  • Regional and long-distance services—including S‑Bahn, RE, RB and ICE lines—are equally affected, with no clear estimate yet on when normal operations will resume. (wa.de)
  • The incident highlights the vulnerability of Germany’s rail network to IT and communication failures, reinforcing concerns amid ongoing infrastructure and punctuality challenges. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were all trains in Germany stopped on June 23?
All trains were halted due to a nationwide malfunction of the digital railway radio system operated by Deutsche Bahn.
What system failure affected Deutsche Bahn?
The outage involved the Global System for Mobile Communication for Railways, disrupting train communication.
Is there a timeline for resolving the railway IT malfunction?
Deutsche Bahn stated that technicians are working flat out to resolve the issue, but no timeline was given.
Who reported the German train service disruption?
The incident was reported by Christophe Steitz and edited by Chris Reese.
Were further details about the IT failure released?
No further details were available at the time of reporting.

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