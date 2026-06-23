Train service resuming after nationwide IT disruption fixed, German railway operator says

Overview of the German Train Service Disruption and Recovery

Service Interruption and Resolution

FRANKFURT/MUNICH/BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Train service across Germany resumed early on Wednesday after a nationwide disruption of the digital railway radio system was fixed, operator Deutsche Bahn said in a statement.

Efforts by Deutsche Bahn IT Experts

"Our IT experts have been working non-stop to resolve the issue - and have succeeded," a spokesperson for the company said, adding services were now gradually resuming.

Details of the Outage

Impact on Train Operations

Earlier, Deutsche Bahn had stopped all trains, citing an outage affecting the Global System for Mobile Communications for Railways, GSM-R, the main communication tool between train drivers and traffic control centres.

Passenger Support Measures

Deutsche Bahn said services might still be limited, and that it would issue taxi and hotel vouchers to passengers and offer replacement transport where possible.

Unresolved Questions

Deutsche Bahn did not disclose the cause of the incident.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Christine Uyanik and Christian Kraemer; Editing by Franklin Paul, Jamie Freed and Stephen Coates)