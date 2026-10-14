GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Moldovan anti-government protests funded by Ilan Shor - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image illustrates the ongoing anti-government protests in Moldova, where fugitive tycoon Ilan Shor offers $3,000 monthly to participants. This controversial move aims to destabilize the pro-European government ahead of elections.
Finance

Palantir and London mayor's office settle lawsuit over UK police contract

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Palantir, London Mayor Reach Settlement Over Blocked Metropolitan Police Deal

Settlement Details and Background

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - US tech firm Palantir and London mayor Sadiq Khan's office have settled Palantir's lawsuit over a decision to block a £50 million ($66 million) contract with London police, both parties said on Wednesday.

Background of the Blocked Contract

Palantir had agreed a two-year contract with the Metropolitan Police to use its artificial intelligence systems to automate certain tasks and for analysing evidence.

Reasons for Blocking the Deal

But the mayor's office refused to approve the deal, telling the Met Police it had failed to have an open competition for the contract, with reports also quoting a spokesperson for Khan citing concerns Palantir did not align with "London's values".

Controversies Surrounding Palantir

Palantir's supply of software for the US military and immigration services, plus billionaire co-founder Peter Thiel's political views, have drawn scrutiny as European governments grow increasingly wary about dependency on US tech platforms.

Lawsuit and Resolution

The company was challenging the decision to block the Met contract, but Palantir and the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime said in a joint statement that they had resolved the case and "withdrawn their allegations against each other".

Clarification from MOPAC

MOPAC's decision not to enter into the contract "was not based on Palantir's values or ethics or any wider reporting about the company", the statement said.

It added that MOPAC "does not have, and has never had, any policy of not contracting with Palantir" and that it was welcome to participate in any procurement processes.

Broader Implications for Palantir in the UK

The settlement comes as Britain is conducting a review of a £330 million National Health Service contract with Palantir, while a parliamentary committee said the company had a "clear mismatch with UK values" and recommended using a break clause, a suggestion Palantir's British CEO Louis Mosley called "irresponsible".

($1 = 0.7584 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Palantir sued after MOPAC blocked the £50 million Met Police AI deal, citing a breach of procurement procedures; settlement reached with mutual withdrawal of allegations.
  • MOPAC clarified the decision was not based on Palantir’s values or ethics and reaffirmed openness to future procurement.
  • The settlement coincides with wider scrutiny of Palantir’s £330 million NHS Federated Data Platform contract, with calls to use the 2027 break clause and concerns over UK values, vendor lock‑in, and transparency.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Palantir sue the London mayor's office?
Palantir sued after the London mayor's office blocked a £50 million contract between Palantir and the Metropolitan Police, citing lack of open competition and alignment with London's values.
What was the outcome of the Palantir lawsuit with the mayor's office?
Palantir and the mayor's office settled the lawsuit and withdrew all allegations against each other regarding the blocked contract.
Was Palantir banned from future contracts with London authorities?
No, the mayor's office clarified it has no policy against contracting with Palantir and the company can participate in future procurement processes.
What concerns were raised about Palantir's involvement with UK police and NHS contracts?
Concerns included Palantir's alignment with UK values and its ties to US military and immigration services, with a parliamentary committee recommending a review of NHS contracts.
How much was the London Metropolitan Police contract with Palantir worth?
The blocked contract between Palantir and the Metropolitan Police was valued at £50 million (approximately $66 million).

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German government in talks to buy 50% of KNDS, source says

German government in talks to buy 50% of KNDS, source says

Image for EU Commission is in dialogue with Google, spokesperson says

EU Commission is in dialogue with Google, spokesperson says

Image for EU countries file request to curb PET imports, lawyers say

EU countries file request to curb PET imports, lawyers say

Image for French cosmetics facing delays clearing China customs, says industry association

French cosmetics facing delays clearing China customs, says industry association

Image for Sportradar hit by EU, UK antitrust complaints from rival

Sportradar hit by EU, UK antitrust complaints from rival

Image for Airbus forecasts huge hiring gap as aviation services market expands

Airbus forecasts huge hiring gap as aviation services market expands

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU leaders to clash over long-term budget, no quick deal in sight
EU leaders to clash over long-term budget, no quick deal in sight
Image for Russia's Novatek acquires at least two ice-class gas carriers, data shows
Russia's Novatek acquires at least two ice-class gas carriers, data shows
Image for No auto plants available in Italy for Chinese purchase, Italian minister says
No auto plants available in Italy for Chinese purchase, Italian minister says
Image for Airbus jetmaking CEO sees early decision on higher A350 output
Airbus jetmaking CEO sees early decision on higher A350 output
Image for Businessman Cedric Meston to take over struggling French company Duralex
Businessman Cedric Meston to take over struggling French company Duralex
Image for Poland's Allegro launches pilot program to export e-commerce goods to Ukraine
Poland's Allegro launches pilot program to export e-commerce goods to Ukraine
Image for Diesel deal opens way for more Russia-US cooperation, Kremlin envoy says
Diesel deal opens way for more Russia-US cooperation, Kremlin envoy says
Image for UK to seek fresh global focus on developing-nation debt relief
UK to seek fresh global focus on developing-nation debt relief
Image for Global diesel shortages could persist well into 2027, IEA says
Global diesel shortages could persist well into 2027, IEA says
Image for After hybrid car deal, EU needs to rebalance China trade in other sectors, Dombrovskis says
After hybrid car deal, EU needs to rebalance China trade in other sectors, Dombrovskis says
Image for EU seeks to raise cash for Ukraine at IMF and G7 meetings, Dombrovskis says
EU seeks to raise cash for Ukraine at IMF and G7 meetings, Dombrovskis says
Image for Slovak lawmakers approve government's 2027 election-year budget, widening deficit
Slovak lawmakers approve government's 2027 election-year budget, widening deficit
View All Finance Posts