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EU Commission is in dialogue with Google, spokesperson says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU Commission is in dialogue with Google, spokesperson says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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EU Commission Engages with Google on Fines, App Store, and Search Engine Changes

EU Commission's Dialogue and Actions Regarding Google

Background on EU Fines and Required Changes

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it was "in dialogue with Google" over actions the company may take in response to the $1 billion fines imposed by the EU in July and required changes to its app store and its search engine.

The Commission has fined Alphabet's Google €460 million ($511.43 million) and €430 million respectively for favouring its own services in shopping, hotels, transport and sports search results and for the restrictions for app developers on its app store Google Play.

Commission's Official Statement

"We are currently in dialogue with Google, so I'll not prejudge the outcome of this dialogue, but I can guarantee you that the Commission services are currently in dialogue with Google precisely on this issue," spokesperson Thomas Regnier said during a daily EU press briefing.

Compliance and Implementation Measures

Requirements for Google

The Commission ordered Google to comply with recommendations to treat rivals in a fair and non-discriminatory manner and allow app developers to steer users away from its app store within 60 days.

Google's Response and Early Actions

The Commission is aware that Google has already started implementing changes to its search engine results and has announced and implemented some changes to the service fees for app developers on Google Play, the spokesperson's office said in a statement.

Assessment and Market Feedback

"The Commission will carry out a thorough assessment of the measures. As part of this assessment, the Commission will seek the views of market operators and third parties," the statement said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8994 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Google was fined €460 million for favouring its own shopping, hotels, transport and sports services in search, and €430 million for restricting app developers from steering users away from Google Play (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu).
  • The EU Commission confirms it is in dialogue with Google and will assess Google’s compliance measures, seeking input from market operators and third parties (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu).
  • Google has already begun implementing changes in search ranking and in developer fees on Google Play, prompting a “constructive dialogue” that could avert daily penalty payments under the DMA (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the European Commission in dialogue with Google?
The Commission is discussing actions Google may take in response to $1 billion fines and compliance with mandated changes to its app store and search engine.
What fines did Google receive from the EU Commission?
Google was fined €460 million and €430 million for favouring its own services in search results and restricting app developers on Google Play.
What changes has Google implemented as a result of the EU fines?
Google has started changing its search engine results and announced adjustments to service fees for app developers on Google Play.
How will the European Commission assess Google’s compliance?
The Commission will evaluate the measures, seeking views from market operators and third parties during its assessment.
How long does Google have to comply with the EU Commission's recommendations?
Google must comply with recommendations to treat rivals fairly and allow app developers to steer users away from its app store within 60 days.

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