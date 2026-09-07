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UK retailers seek to create 100,000 jobs for young unemployed over next 3 years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK retailers seek to create 100,000 jobs for young unemployed over next 3 years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Finance Employment Retail UK economy

UK Retailers Launch Initiative to Create 100,000 Youth Jobs by 2029

Major Retailers and Government Collaborate to Tackle Youth Unemployment

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British retailers said on Tuesday that they would seek to create 100,000 jobs for young people not in employment or education by the time of next national election due in 2029, as part of a government drive to stem a rise in youth employment.

New Work Placement Programme for Young People

The British Retail Consortium trade body and the Department for Work and Pensions said they were also launching a new voluntary work placement programme for young people aged 18-24 that would help them get experience for permanent retail jobs.

Breaking the Cycle of Inexperience

"Too many young people are trapped in a vicious cycle where they need experience to get a job and need a job to get experience – leaving them stuck while the world of work drifts further out of reach," Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in a statement announcing the programmes.

Key Facts and Figures
  • Britain has just under 1 million young people aged 16-24 who are not in education, employment or training (NEET), and earlier in the year the number was its highest since 2013
  • Work placements of 2-4 weeks will be offered to young people aged 18-24 who are receiving unemployment benefits
  • Retailers offering the work placements include Aldi, Amazon, Asda, JD Sports, John Lewis Partnership, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Primark, and Tesco
  • Around 11,000 work placements will be available initially
  • Some employer organisations have previously blamed increases in Britain's minimum wage and higher employer social security contributions for rising youth unemployment
  • Retailers and their suppliers account for nearly a quarter of youth employment in Britain
Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • Over 1 million UK youths aged 16–24 were NEET in early 2026—the highest level since 2013, with the NEET rate at 13.5%.(ons.gov.uk)
  • Retailers plan to create 100,000 jobs for young people and initially offer around 11,000 2–4 week voluntary placements to build experience and ease entry into employment.
  • The rise in NEETs is driven increasingly by economic inactivity (60%) rather than unemployment, requiring targeted policy and employer collaboration.(publications.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs do UK retailers plan to create for young people?
UK retailers plan to create 100,000 jobs for young people by the next national election in 2029.
Who is eligible for the new work placement programme?
The work placement programme targets young people aged 18-24 who are not in education, employment, or training.
How long are the work placements offered by UK retailers?
Work placements will last 2-4 weeks for eligible young people receiving unemployment benefits.
Which retailers are participating in the youth job initiative?
Participating retailers include Aldi, Amazon, Asda, JD Sports, John Lewis Partnership, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Primark, and Tesco.
What is the current number of young people not in employment, education, or training in the UK?
There are just under 1 million young people aged 16-24 in the UK who are not in education, employment, or training (NEET).

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