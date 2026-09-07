UK Retail Sales Growth Drops to Four-Month Low in August, BRC Reports
Overview of UK Retail Sales Performance in August
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British retail sales growth slowed to a four-month low in August as a surge driven by record-hot weather earlier in the summer faded, figures from the British Retail Consortium trade body showed on Tuesday.
The BRC said that total retail sales grew by an annual 0.7% in August, down from 1.3% in July, while like-for-like growth — which adjusts for changing floorspace – slowed to 0.5% from 1%.
Impact of Weather and Consumer Behavior
"Summer spending started in May this year, as earlier higher temperatures pulled forward related purchases. And while the heat and holiday spending continued to drive food, drink, health and beauty sales into August, most other categories couldn't sustain another month of growth," said Linda Ellett, head of consumer, retail and leisure at survey sponsors KPMG.
Sector-Specific Retail Sales Data
- Food sales: grew by an annual 2.6% in August, down from 3.8% in July and below the average growth over the past year
- Non-food sales: fell by 0.8% in August after a 0.7% drop in July, weaker than the average 0.2% growth in the past year
Shifts in Consumer Spending Patterns
- The BRC said shoppers cut back on big-ticket purchases such as furniture and household appliances in favour of cheaper health and beauty products
Additional Retail and Consumer Data
BRC and Official Retail Sales Figures
- BRC data is not adjusted for inflation and is based on sales recorded by major retailers between August 2 and August 29
- Official retail sales data showed a slowdown in volumes growth to 1.6% in July from 3.8% in June
Barclays Consumer Spending and Confidence
- Separate data from Barclays, also released on Tuesday, showed overall consumer spending grew 2.1% in August after a 2.0% rise in July
- Barclays also reported a fall in consumer confidence to 26% from July's 21-month high of 30%
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)