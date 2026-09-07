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UK retail sales growth slows to 4-month low in August, BRC says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK retail sales growth slows to 4-month low in August, BRC says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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UK Retail Sales Growth Drops to Four-Month Low in August, BRC Reports

Overview of UK Retail Sales Performance in August

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British retail sales growth slowed to a four-month low in August as a surge driven by record-hot weather earlier in the summer faded, figures from the British Retail Consortium trade body showed on Tuesday.

The BRC said that total retail sales grew by an annual 0.7% in August, down from 1.3% in July, while like-for-like growth — which adjusts for changing floorspace – slowed to 0.5% from 1%.

Impact of Weather and Consumer Behavior

"Summer spending started in May this year, as earlier higher temperatures pulled forward related purchases. And while the heat and holiday spending continued to drive food, drink, health and beauty sales into August, most other categories couldn't sustain another month of growth," said Linda Ellett, head of consumer, retail and leisure at survey sponsors KPMG.

Sector-Specific Retail Sales Data

  • Food sales: grew by an annual 2.6% in August, down from 3.8% in July and below the average growth over the past year
  • Non-food sales: fell by 0.8% in August after a 0.7% drop in July, weaker than the average 0.2% growth in the past year
Shifts in Consumer Spending Patterns
  • The BRC said shoppers cut back on big-ticket purchases such as furniture and household appliances in favour of cheaper health and beauty products

Additional Retail and Consumer Data

BRC and Official Retail Sales Figures

  • BRC data is not adjusted for inflation and is based on sales recorded by major retailers between August 2 and August 29
  • Official retail sales data showed a slowdown in volumes growth to 1.6% in July from 3.8% in June

Barclays Consumer Spending and Confidence

  • Separate data from Barclays, also released on Tuesday, showed overall consumer spending grew 2.1% in August after a 2.0% rise in July
  • Barclays also reported a fall in consumer confidence to 26% from July's 21-month high of 30%

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • Retail growth decelerated: total sales up 0.7% in August vs 1.3% in July; like‑for‑like slowed to 0.5% from 1.0% (ebs.publicnow.com)
  • Shoppers shifted away from big‑ticket non‑food items toward food, drink, health and beauty, as non‑food sales fell 0.8% while food rose 2.6% year‑on‑year (ebs.publicnow.com)
  • Shop price inflation accelerated: BRC’s shop price index rose to 1.5% in August, its highest since early 2024, amid rising food and non‑food input costs (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the UK retail sales growth in August?
UK retail sales grew by 0.7% in August, down from 1.3% in July, according to the BRC.
Which UK retail sectors performed best in August?
Food, drink, health, and beauty sales performed best, while non-food sales fell by 0.8%.
Why did UK retail sales growth slow in August?
Sales growth slowed due to the fading impact of record-hot weather and reduced big-ticket purchases.
How did consumer confidence change in August?
Consumer confidence fell to 26% in August, down from July's 21-month high of 30%.
Are BRC's retail sales figures adjusted for inflation?
No, BRC’s retail sales data is not adjusted for inflation.

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