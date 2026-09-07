Europe’s Leading Telecoms Consider Consortium for Satellite-to-Mobile Services

European Telecoms Explore Joint Satellite Spectrum Bid

Consortium Discussions and Objectives

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Vodafone Group and Telefonica are in early talks to create a consortium to bid on satellite spectrum and offer direct-to-mobile services, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

EU Satellite Spectrum Proposal

The group of carriers would jointly bid for a share of the 2 gigahertz of airwaves that the European Union has proposed reserving for a local operator, a plan aimed at increasing sovereign satellite capabilities, the report added.

Status of Consortium Formation

No final decisions on the consortium or plans to bid have been made, Bloomberg said.

Industry Response and Implications

Telecoms’ Comments

Vodafone and Orange declined to comment, while Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Potential Impact on European Satellite Communications

The initiative would create a European rival to Elon Musk's Starlink service on the continent, and align with the European Union's push to build sovereign satellite communication capabilities.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Jan Harvey)