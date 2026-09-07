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Europe’s biggest mobile operators in talks for satellite-to-mobile venture, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe’s biggest mobile operators in talks for satellite-to-mobile venture, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Europe’s Leading Telecoms Consider Consortium for Satellite-to-Mobile Services

European Telecoms Explore Joint Satellite Spectrum Bid

Consortium Discussions and Objectives

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Vodafone Group and Telefonica are in early talks to create a consortium to bid on satellite spectrum and offer direct-to-mobile services, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

EU Satellite Spectrum Proposal

The group of carriers would jointly bid for a share of the 2 gigahertz of airwaves that the European Union has proposed reserving for a local operator, a plan aimed at increasing sovereign satellite capabilities, the report added.

Status of Consortium Formation

No final decisions on the consortium or plans to bid have been made, Bloomberg said.

Industry Response and Implications

Telecoms’ Comments

Vodafone and Orange declined to comment, while Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Potential Impact on European Satellite Communications

The initiative would create a European rival to Elon Musk's Starlink service on the continent, and align with the European Union's push to build sovereign satellite communication capabilities.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Major EU mobile operators are in early-stage talks to form a consortium to bid on the 2 GHz mobile satellite services (MSS) band proposed by the European Commission, which is reserving this spectrum for EU-based operators to enhance strategic autonomy (news.bloomberglaw.com).
  • The EU’s regulatory proposal designates two‑thirds of the 2 GHz MSS band for commercial use—including direct‑to‑device services—and reserves capacity to favor European operators, reinforcing Europe’s drive for sovereign satellite connectivity (agenceurope.eu).
  • The consortium’s move could offer a homegrown alternative to Elon Musk’s Starlink, aligning with broader European efforts such as Telefónica’s testing of direct satellite‑to‑device services and the formation of European joint ventures like Satellite Connect Europe to support D2D technologies (telefonica.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which mobile operators are involved in the satellite-to-mobile talks?
Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Vodafone Group, and Telefonica are in early discussions to form a consortium for satellite-to-mobile services.
What is the objective of the proposed consortium?
The consortium aims to bid on 2 gigahertz of satellite spectrum reserved by the EU to boost sovereign satellite communication capabilities.
Has a final decision been made about the consortium or the bid?
No, no final decisions on forming the consortium or proceeding with the bid have been made yet.
How does this initiative relate to other satellite services in Europe?
The initiative would create a European rival to Starlink and support the EU's goal of building sovereign satellite communications.
Did the companies comment on the reported talks?
Vodafone and Orange declined to comment; Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica did not immediately respond.

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