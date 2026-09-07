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Airbus aircraft deliveries to end-August rose 9% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Airbus aircraft deliveries to end-August rose 9%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Airbus Aircraft Deliveries Rise 9% to 475 Jets by August 2026, Target in Sight

Airbus Jet Deliveries and Sales Performance in 2026

Overview of Delivery Growth

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Airbus jet deliveries rose 9% in the first eight months of 2026, leaving the European planemaker broadly on track to meet its target for the year, but with some catching-up to do on its A330 jet following a production snag, data showed on Monday.

Airbus said in a monthly bulletin that it had delivered 475 jets between January and August, up from 434 in the same period of last year. The tally included 57 deliveries in August.

A330 and A320 Family Delivery Details

A330 Wide-Body Jet Production Issues

Data released by the France-based company showed that deliveries of the A330 wide-body jet resumed with one handover in August, after deliveries had been suspended in June and July following the discovery of a lost tool in an A330 tail section.

Year-to-Date Deliveries by Model

Airbus has so far delivered 11 A330s this year, down 31%. Deliveries of the benchmark A320-family narrowbody rose 11%.

Airbus 2026 Delivery Targets and Sales

Annual Delivery Target

The company is targeting 870 deliveries in 2026, up 10% from 793 last year.

Aircraft Sales Performance

The planemaker sold 67 planes in August, including eight A350F freighters to an undisclosed customer. So far this year, it has sold 1,157 jets or 1,091 after adjusting for cancellations.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • January–August deliveries rose to 475, up 9% y‑o‑y (from 434) (boursorama.com).
  • A330 deliveries down 31%, but resumed in August after a hiatus caused by a lost‑tool incident (boursorama.com).
  • Airbus is still aiming for around 870 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2026 (±20), buoyed by strong H1 performance and second‑quarter recovery (airbus.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many aircraft did Airbus deliver by August 2026?
Airbus delivered 475 jets between January and August 2026, a 9% increase over the same period last year.
What caused the dip in A330 deliveries?
A330 deliveries were suspended in June and July after the discovery of a lost tool in its tail section, resuming with one delivery in August.
How many A330 jets has Airbus delivered so far in 2026?
Airbus has delivered 11 A330s in 2026, a 31% decrease compared to the previous year.
What is Airbus’s delivery target for 2026?
Airbus aims to deliver 870 aircraft in 2026, up from 793 in the previous year.
How many jets did Airbus sell in August 2026?
Airbus sold 67 planes in August 2026, including eight A350F freighters.

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